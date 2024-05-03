Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (3)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 3 de maio de 2024

Legenda: O Everton entra em campo nesta sexta-feira (3)
Foto: PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Com duelos pela Série B, além de confrontos pelos principais campeonatos europeus, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (3). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (3)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Paysandu x Avaí | SporTv; Premiere

21h30 | Coritiba x Sport Recife | SporTv; Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h00 | Luton x Everton | ESPN 4; Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x RB Leipzig | SporTv; OneFootball; Canal Goat

LA LIGA

16h00 | Getafe x Athletic Club | ESPN 3; Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

15h45 | Torino x Bologna | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h00 | Lens x Lorient | Star+

 

