The Game Awards 2022 divulga jogos indicados; veja lista completa

A lista de jogos indicados aos melhores do ano em 2022 foi revelada nesta segunda-feira (14) pela produção do The Game Award (TGA), principal premiação da categoria.

A principal categoria do prêmio trouxe jogos como 'God of War Ragnarok', 'A Plague Tale: Requiem', Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring e Stray. O último, inclusive, foi citado como uma surpresa nas redes sociais.

'God of War Ragnarok' foi a produção com mais indicações ao prêmio, concorrendo em 10 categorias. Além dele, Elden Ring e Horizon Forbidden West aparecem em seguida, com sete indicações no total.

A cerimônia do TGA 2022 será realizada no próximo dia 8 de dezembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles (EUA). As votações estão abertas e podem ser realizadas pelo site oficial do evento, que será, mais uma vez, apresentado por Geoff Keighley.

Confira abaixo as principais categorias e concorrentes do The Game Awards 2022:

Game of the Year (Jogo do ano)

God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio);

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio);

Elden Ring (From Software);

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrila Games);

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio);

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft).

Best Narative (Melhor Narrativa)

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Immortality.

Best Game Direction (Melhor Direção)

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Immortality;

Stray.

Best Art Direction (Melhor Direção de Arte)

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Scorn;

Stray.

Best Score and Music (Melhor Trilha Sonora)

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok;

Metal: Hellsinger;

Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Best Audio Design (Melhor Design de Áudio)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok;

Gran Turismo 7;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Best Performance (Melhor atuação)

Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West);

Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem);

Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok);

Manon Gage (Immortality);

Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok).

Games for Impact (Melhor Jogo de Impacto)

A Memoir Blue;

As Dusk Falls;

Citizen Sleeper;

Endling - Extiction Forever;

Hindsight;

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist.

Best Ongoing Game (Melhor Jogo Contínuo)

Apex Legends;

Destiny 2;

FINAL FANTASY XIV;

Fortnite;

Genshin Impact.

Best Indie Game (Melhor Jogo Independente)

Cult of the Lamb;

Neon White;

Sifu;

Stray;

Tunic.

Best Mobile Game (Melhor Jogo Mobile)

Apex Legends Mobile;

Diablo Immortal;

Genshin Impact;

Marvel Snap;

Tower Fantasy.

Best Community Support (Melhor Suporte à Comunidade)

Apex Legends;

Destiny 2;

Final Fantasy XIV;

Fortnite;

No Man's Sky.

Best VR/AR Game (Melhor Jogo de Realidade Virtual ou Realidade Aumentada)

After the Fall;

Among Us VR;

Bonelab;

Moss: Book II;

Red Matter 2.

Innovation in Accessibility (Inovação em Acessibilidade)

As Dusk Falls;

God of War Ragnarok;

Return to Monkey Island;

The Last of Us Part I;

The Quarry.

Best Action Game (Melhor Jogo de Ação)

Bayonetta 3;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II;

Neon White;

Sifu;

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Best Action/Adventure Game (Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura)

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

God of War Ragnarok;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Stray;

Tunic.

Best Role Playing Game (Melhor RPG)

Elden Ring;

Live a live;

Pokémon Legends: Arceus;

Triangle Strategy;

Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Best Fighting Game (Melhor Jogo de Luta)

DNF Duel;

Jojo's Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R;

The King of Fighters XV;

MultiVersus;

Sifu.

Best Family Game (Melhor Jogo para a Família)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land;

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga;

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;

Nintendo Switch Sports;

Splatoon 3.

Best Sim/Strategy Game (Melhor Jogo de Simulação)

Dune: Spice Wars;

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;

Total War: WARHAMMER III;

Two Point Campus;

Victoria 3.

Best Sports/Racing Game (Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida)

F1 22;

FIFA 23;

NBA 2K23;

Gran Turismo 7;

OlliOlli World.

Best Multiplayer Game (Melhor Jogo Multiplayer)

COD: Modern Warfare II;

MultiVersus;

Overwatch 2;

Splatoon 3;

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

Content Creator of the Year (Criador de Conteúdo do Ano)

Karl Jacobs;

Ludwig;

Nibellion;

Nobru;

QTCinderella;

Best Debut Indie Game (Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante);

Neon White;

NORCO;

Stray;

Tunic;

Vampire Survivors.

Most Anticipated Game (Jogo mais aguardado)

FINAL FANTASY XVI;

Hogwarts Legacy;

Resident Evil 4;

Starfield;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Adaptation (Melhor adaptação)

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix);

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix);

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix);

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures);

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures).

Best Esports Game (Melhor jogo de Esporte eletrônico)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive;

DOTA 2;

League of Legends;

Rocket League;

VALORANT.

Best Esports Athlete (Melhor atleta de esporte eletrônico)

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL);

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL);

Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO);

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO);

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant).

Best Esports Team (Melhor time de esporte eletrônico)

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends);

FaZe Clan (CS:GO);

Gen.G (League of Legends);

LA Thieves (Call of Duty);

LOUD (Valorant).

Best Esports Coach (Melhor treinador de esporte eletrônico)

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO);

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT);

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT);

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO);

Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL).

Best Esports Event (Melhor evento de esporte eletrônico)