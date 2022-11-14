The Game Awards 2022 divulga jogos indicados; veja lista completa

A lista de jogos indicados aos melhores do ano em 2022 foi revelada nesta segunda-feira (14) pela produção do The Game Award (TGA), principal premiação da categoria.
A principal categoria do prêmio trouxe jogos como 'God of War Ragnarok', 'A Plague Tale: Requiem', Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring e Stray. O último, inclusive, foi citado como uma surpresa nas redes sociais.
'God of War Ragnarok' foi a produção com mais indicações ao prêmio, concorrendo em 10 categorias. Além dele, Elden Ring e Horizon Forbidden West aparecem em seguida, com sete indicações no total.
A cerimônia do TGA 2022 será realizada no próximo dia 8 de dezembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles (EUA). As votações estão abertas e podem ser realizadas pelo site oficial do evento, que será, mais uma vez, apresentado por Geoff Keighley.
Confira abaixo as principais categorias e concorrentes do The Game Awards 2022:
Game of the Year (Jogo do ano)
- God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio);
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio);
- Elden Ring (From Software);
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrila Games);
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio);
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft).
Best Narative (Melhor Narrativa)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem;
- Elden Ring;
- God of War Ragnarok;
- Horizon Forbidden West;
- Immortality.
Best Game Direction (Melhor Direção)
- Elden Ring;
- God of War Ragnarok;
- Horizon Forbidden West;
- Immortality;
- Stray.
Best Art Direction (Melhor Direção de Arte)
- Elden Ring;
- God of War Ragnarok;
- Horizon Forbidden West;
- Scorn;
- Stray.
Best Score and Music (Melhor Trilha Sonora)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem;
- Elden Ring;
- God of War Ragnarok;
- Metal: Hellsinger;
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Best Audio Design (Melhor Design de Áudio)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II;
- Elden Ring;
- God of War Ragnarok;
- Gran Turismo 7;
- Horizon Forbidden West;
Best Performance (Melhor atuação)
- Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West);
- Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem);
- Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok);
- Manon Gage (Immortality);
- Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok).
Games for Impact (Melhor Jogo de Impacto)
- A Memoir Blue;
- As Dusk Falls;
- Citizen Sleeper;
- Endling - Extiction Forever;
- Hindsight;
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist.
Best Ongoing Game (Melhor Jogo Contínuo)
- Apex Legends;
- Destiny 2;
- FINAL FANTASY XIV;
- Fortnite;
- Genshin Impact.
Best Indie Game (Melhor Jogo Independente)
- Cult of the Lamb;
- Neon White;
- Sifu;
- Stray;
- Tunic.
Best Mobile Game (Melhor Jogo Mobile)
- Apex Legends Mobile;
- Diablo Immortal;
- Genshin Impact;
- Marvel Snap;
- Tower Fantasy.
Best Community Support (Melhor Suporte à Comunidade)
- Apex Legends;
- Destiny 2;
- Final Fantasy XIV;
- Fortnite;
- No Man's Sky.
Best VR/AR Game (Melhor Jogo de Realidade Virtual ou Realidade Aumentada)
- After the Fall;
- Among Us VR;
- Bonelab;
- Moss: Book II;
- Red Matter 2.
Innovation in Accessibility (Inovação em Acessibilidade)
- As Dusk Falls;
- God of War Ragnarok;
- Return to Monkey Island;
- The Last of Us Part I;
- The Quarry.
Best Action Game (Melhor Jogo de Ação)
- Bayonetta 3;
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II;
- Neon White;
- Sifu;
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.
Best Action/Adventure Game (Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem;
- God of War Ragnarok;
- Horizon Forbidden West;
- Stray;
- Tunic.
Best Role Playing Game (Melhor RPG)
- Elden Ring;
- Live a live;
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus;
- Triangle Strategy;
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Best Fighting Game (Melhor Jogo de Luta)
- DNF Duel;
- Jojo's Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R;
- The King of Fighters XV;
- MultiVersus;
- Sifu.
Best Family Game (Melhor Jogo para a Família)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land;
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga;
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;
- Nintendo Switch Sports;
- Splatoon 3.
Best Sim/Strategy Game (Melhor Jogo de Simulação)
- Dune: Spice Wars;
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;
- Total War: WARHAMMER III;
- Two Point Campus;
- Victoria 3.
Best Sports/Racing Game (Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida)
- F1 22;
- FIFA 23;
- NBA 2K23;
- Gran Turismo 7;
- OlliOlli World.
Best Multiplayer Game (Melhor Jogo Multiplayer)
- COD: Modern Warfare II;
- MultiVersus;
- Overwatch 2;
- Splatoon 3;
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.
Content Creator of the Year (Criador de Conteúdo do Ano)
- Karl Jacobs;
- Ludwig;
- Nibellion;
- Nobru;
- QTCinderella;
- Best Debut Indie Game (Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante);
- Neon White;
- NORCO;
- Stray;
- Tunic;
- Vampire Survivors.
Most Anticipated Game (Jogo mais aguardado)
- FINAL FANTASY XVI;
- Hogwarts Legacy;
- Resident Evil 4;
- Starfield;
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Best Adaptation (Melhor adaptação)
- Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix);
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix);
- The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix);
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures);
- Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures).
Best Esports Game (Melhor jogo de Esporte eletrônico)
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive;
- DOTA 2;
- League of Legends;
- Rocket League;
- VALORANT.
Best Esports Athlete (Melhor atleta de esporte eletrônico)
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL);
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL);
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO);
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO);
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant).
Best Esports Team (Melhor time de esporte eletrônico)
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends);
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO);
- Gen.G (League of Legends);
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty);
- LOUD (Valorant).
Best Esports Coach (Melhor treinador de esporte eletrônico)
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO);
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT);
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT);
- Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO);
- Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL).
Best Esports Event (Melhor evento de esporte eletrônico)
- EVO 2022;
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship;
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022;
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational;
- VALORANT Champions 2022.