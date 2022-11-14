Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Geek

The Game Awards 2022 divulga jogos indicados; veja lista completa

Escrito por Redação,

Premiação acontece no próximo dia 18 de dezembro, em Los Angeles

Frame do jogo God of War Ragnarok
Legenda: 'God of War Ragnarok' foi o jogo mais indicado nas categorias do prêmio
Foto: reprodução

A lista de jogos indicados aos melhores do ano em 2022 foi revelada nesta segunda-feira (14) pela produção do The Game Award (TGA), principal premiação da categoria. 

A principal categoria do prêmio trouxe jogos como 'God of War Ragnarok', 'A Plague Tale: Requiem', Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring e Stray. O último, inclusive, foi citado como uma surpresa nas redes sociais. 

Leia também

'God of War Ragnarok' foi a produção com mais indicações ao prêmio, concorrendo em 10 categorias. Além dele, Elden Ring e Horizon Forbidden West aparecem em seguida, com sete indicações no total. 

A cerimônia do TGA 2022 será realizada no próximo dia 8 de dezembro, no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles (EUA). As votações estão abertas e podem ser realizadas pelo site oficial do evento, que será, mais uma vez, apresentado por Geoff Keighley.

Confira abaixo as principais categorias e concorrentes do The Game Awards 2022:

Game of the Year (Jogo do ano)

  • God of War Ragnarok (Santa Monica Studio);
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio);
  • Elden Ring (From Software);
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrila Games);
  • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio);
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft).

Best Narative (Melhor Narrativa)

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem;
  • Elden Ring;
  • God of War Ragnarok;
  • Horizon Forbidden West;
  • Immortality.

Best Game Direction (Melhor Direção)

  • Elden Ring;
  • God of War Ragnarok;
  • Horizon Forbidden West;
  • Immortality;
  • Stray.

Best Art Direction (Melhor Direção de Arte)

  • Elden Ring;
  • God of War Ragnarok;
  • Horizon Forbidden West;
  • Scorn;
  • Stray.

Best Score and Music (Melhor Trilha Sonora)

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem;
  • Elden Ring;
  • God of War Ragnarok;
  • Metal: Hellsinger;
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Best Audio Design (Melhor Design de Áudio)

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II;
  • Elden Ring;
  • God of War Ragnarok;
  • Gran Turismo 7;
  • Horizon Forbidden West;

Best Performance (Melhor atuação)

  • Ashly Burch (Horizon Forbidden West);
  • Charlotte McBurney (A Plague Tale: Requiem);
  • Christopher Judge (God of War Ragnarok);
  • Manon Gage (Immortality);
  • Sunny Suljic (God of War Ragnarok).

Games for Impact (Melhor Jogo de Impacto)

  • A Memoir Blue;
  • As Dusk Falls;
  • Citizen Sleeper;
  • Endling - Extiction Forever;
  • Hindsight;
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist.

Best Ongoing Game (Melhor Jogo Contínuo)

  • Apex Legends;
  • Destiny 2;
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV;
  • Fortnite;
  • Genshin Impact.

Best Indie Game (Melhor Jogo Independente)

  • Cult of the Lamb;
  • Neon White;
  • Sifu;
  • Stray;
  • Tunic.

Best Mobile Game (Melhor Jogo Mobile)

  • Apex Legends Mobile;
  • Diablo Immortal;
  • Genshin Impact;
  • Marvel Snap;
  • Tower Fantasy.

Best Community Support (Melhor Suporte à Comunidade)

  • Apex Legends;
  • Destiny 2;
  • Final Fantasy XIV;
  • Fortnite;
  • No Man's Sky.

Best VR/AR Game (Melhor Jogo de Realidade Virtual ou Realidade Aumentada)

  • After the Fall;
  • Among Us VR;
  • Bonelab;
  • Moss: Book II;
  • Red Matter 2.

Innovation in Accessibility (Inovação em Acessibilidade)

  • As Dusk Falls;
  • God of War Ragnarok;
  • Return to Monkey Island;
  • The Last of Us Part I;
  • The Quarry.

Best Action Game (Melhor Jogo de Ação)

  • Bayonetta 3;
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II;
  • Neon White;
  • Sifu;
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

Best Action/Adventure Game (Melhor Jogo de Ação/Aventura)

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem;
  • God of War Ragnarok;
  • Horizon Forbidden West;
  • Stray;
  • Tunic.

Best Role Playing Game (Melhor RPG)

  • Elden Ring;
  • Live a live;
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus;
  • Triangle Strategy;
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Best Fighting Game (Melhor Jogo de Luta)

  • DNF Duel;
  • Jojo's Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R;
  • The King of Fighters XV;
  • MultiVersus;
  • Sifu.

Best Family Game (Melhor Jogo para a Família)

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land;
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga;
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;
  • Nintendo Switch Sports;
  • Splatoon 3.

Best Sim/Strategy Game (Melhor Jogo de Simulação)

  • Dune: Spice Wars;
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;
  • Total War: WARHAMMER III;
  • Two Point Campus;
  • Victoria 3.

Best Sports/Racing Game (Melhor Jogo de Esportes/Corrida)

  • F1 22;
  • FIFA 23;
  • NBA 2K23;
  • Gran Turismo 7;
  • OlliOlli World.

Best Multiplayer Game (Melhor Jogo Multiplayer)

  • COD: Modern Warfare II;
  • MultiVersus;
  • Overwatch 2;
  • Splatoon 3;
  • TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge.

Content Creator of the Year (Criador de Conteúdo do Ano)

  • Karl Jacobs;
  • Ludwig;
  • Nibellion;
  • Nobru;
  • QTCinderella;
  • Best Debut Indie Game (Melhor Jogo Indie Estreante);
  • Neon White;
  • NORCO;
  • Stray;
  • Tunic;
  • Vampire Survivors.

Most Anticipated Game (Jogo mais aguardado)

  • FINAL FANTASY XVI;
  • Hogwarts Legacy;
  • Resident Evil 4;
  • Starfield;
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Adaptation (Melhor adaptação)

  • Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix);
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix);
  • The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix);
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures);
  • Uncharted  (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures).

Best Esports Game (Melhor jogo de Esporte eletrônico)

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive;
  • DOTA 2;
  • League of Legends;
  • Rocket League;
  • VALORANT.

Best Esports Athlete (Melhor atleta de esporte eletrônico)

  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon  (Gen.G, LOL);
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL);
  • Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO);
  • Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO);
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant).

Best Esports Team (Melhor time de esporte eletrônico)

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends);
  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO);
  • Gen.G (League of Legends);
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty);
  • LOUD (Valorant).

Best Esports Coach (Melhor treinador de esporte eletrônico)

  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi  (Natus Vincere, CS:GO);
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT);
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT);
  • Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO);
  • Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL).

Best Esports Event (Melhor evento de esporte eletrônico)

  • EVO 2022;
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship;
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022;
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational;
  • VALORANT Champions 2022.

Assuntos Relacionados

Artes Cultura e Entretenimento
Tecnologia/games
gabriel costa, de camiseta preta e oculos, fala para mulher loira que está do lado esquerdo e de costas pra imagem

Verso

Filho de Gal Costa lamenta não ter aproveitado mais a presença da mãe

Gabriel, de 17 anos, concedeu entrevista nesse domingo (13)

Redação 14 de Novembro de 2022

Verso

Restaurantes promovem experiências de fantasia dos universos de Harry Potter, Senhor dos Anéis e GoT

Em Fortaleza, três casas ambientam cenários de filmes e séries com elementos que fazem referências aos universos, proporcionando interação e experiência imersiva

Lívia Carvalho 14 de Novembro de 2022

Verso

Milkshake em alta: 6 lugares para degustar diferentes sabores

Em Fortaleza, casas disponibilizam opções com frutas, doces e ainda com bebidas alcoólicas

Redação 12 de Novembro de 2022
Frankley Tavares no velório de Gal Costa

Verso

Fã cearense viaja a São Paulo para velório e enterro de Gal Costa: 'achava que deuses nunca morriam'

Frankley Tavares é fã da cantora desde os sete anos de idade e prometeu à artista que não a deixará ser esquecida

Beatriz Rabelo 11 de Novembro de 2022
Fã se despede de Gal Costa

Verso

Após velório aberto ao público, corpo de Gal Costa é levado para enterro privado

Enterro será restrito aos familiares e amigos próximos

Diário do Nordeste e AFP 11 de Novembro de 2022

Verso

Seis programas imperdíveis na Bienal do Livro do Ceará 2022

Evento inicia nesta sexta-feira (11) apostando na grande presença de nomes da terra e em iniciativas que celebram a diversidade

Diego Barbosa 11 de Novembro de 2022
Montagem com Wilma Petrillo e Gal Costa

Verso

Quem é Wilma Petrillo? Conheça a empresária com quem a cantora Gal Costa foi casada desde 1998

Wilma administrava a carreira de Gal e ajudava na criação do jovem Gabriel

Redação 11 de Novembro de 2022
Gal Costa cantando

Verso

Corpo de Gal Costa chega ao velório; veja homenagens dos fãs

Artista está sendo velada na manhã desta sexta-feira (11) na Assembleia Legislativa de São Paulo (Alesp)

Redação 11 de Novembro de 2022

Verso

Artistas apontam falta de diálogo e má condução de projetos da atual gestão da Secultfor

Secretário da Cultura de Fortaleza, Elpídio Nogueira afirma que a pasta aceita as críticas e destaca abertura ao diálogo

Diego Barbosa 11 de Novembro de 2022

Verso

Último show de Milton Nascimento será transmitido pelo Globoplay neste domingo (13)

Acesso será aberto para não assinantes; confira horário

Redação 10 de Novembro de 2022