Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (18)

Com duelos válidos por diversos campeonatos nacionais, além de confrontos do Campeonato Brasileiro séries B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (18).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (18)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 | FC Heidenheim x FC Koln | OneFootball
10h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Borussia Mönchengladbach | OneFootball
10h30 | Werder Bremen x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball
10h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball
10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x FSV Mainz 05 | OneFootball
10h30 | Eintracht Franckfurt x RB Leipzig | SporTV 3; Canal Goat; OneFootball
10h30 | Borussia Dortmund x SV Darmstadt 98 | SporTV; Cazé TV; OneFootball
10h30 | Union Berlin x Sc Freiburg | Nosso Futebol+; OneFootball
10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x FC Augsburg | TV Cultura; Canal Goat; Nosso Futebol+; OneFootball
LA LIGA
16h00 | Alavés x Getafe | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
13h00 | Lecce x Atalanta | ESPN 4; Star+
15h45 | Torino x AC Milan | ESPN; Star+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
17h30 | Amazonas x Paysandu | TV Brasil; Premiere FC; Canal Goat
18h30 | Goiás x Botafogo-SP | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h00 | Sport x Avai | SporTV; Premiere F