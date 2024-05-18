Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (18)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 18 de maio de 2024

Legenda: O Bayer Leverkusen entra em campo neste sábado (18)
Foto: INA FASSBENDER / AFP

Com duelos válidos por diversos campeonatos nacionais, além de confrontos do Campeonato Brasileiro séries B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (18). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (18)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | FC Heidenheim x FC Koln | OneFootball
10h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Borussia Mönchengladbach | OneFootball
10h30 | Werder Bremen x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball
10h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball
10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x FSV Mainz 05 | OneFootball
10h30 | Eintracht Franckfurt x RB Leipzig | SporTV 3; Canal Goat; OneFootball
10h30 | Borussia Dortmund x SV Darmstadt 98 | SporTV; Cazé TV; OneFootball
10h30 | Union Berlin x Sc Freiburg | Nosso Futebol+; OneFootball
10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x FC Augsburg | TV Cultura; Canal Goat; Nosso Futebol+; OneFootball

LA LIGA

16h00 | Alavés x Getafe | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

13h00 | Lecce x Atalanta | ESPN 4; Star+
15h45 | Torino x AC Milan | ESPN; Star+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

17h30 | Amazonas x Paysandu | TV Brasil; Premiere FC; Canal Goat
18h30 | Goiás x Botafogo-SP | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h00 | Sport x Avai | SporTV; Premiere F

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/futebol internacional
Esportes/futebol
Imagem do atacante Thiago Galhardo

Jogada

Thiago Galhardo ironiza treinador que revelou salário de jogador: 'R$ 150 mil só do Fortaleza'

O atacante, recém-chegado no Esmeraldino, está emprestado pelo Leão até o final de 2024

Redação Há 46 minutos
Imagem da Seleção Brasileira de vôlei feminino

Jogada

Brasil supera EUA, conquista 3ª vitória e segue invicto na Liga das Nações Feminina de Vôlei

Agora, o time do técnico José Roberto Guimarães volta à quadra no domingo (19), para encarar a Sérvia

Estadão Conteúdo Há 1 hora
Imagem do defensor do Bayer Leverkusen Josip Stanisic

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (18)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 18 de maio de 2024

Redação Há 1 hora
imagem mostra estádio

Jogada

Ceará e Fortaleza se manifestam no Dia Mundial de Combate à LGBTFobia

Castelão se ilumina com cores do arco-íris em alusão à causa

Crisneive Silveira 17 de Maio de 2024

Jogada

Com adiamento de duas rodadas da Série A, veja como fica o calendário do Fortaleza

Além do Brasileirão, o Tricolor de Aço joga as Copas do Nordeste, do Brasil e Sul-Americana

Vladimir Marques 17 de Maio de 2024
Imagem mostra técnico

Jogada

Em retorno de Kobayashi, Ferroviário libera gratuidade para mulheres em jogo contra o ABC

Equipes se enfrentam no PV

Redação 17 de Maio de 2024