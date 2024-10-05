Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (5)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 5 de outubro de 2024

Legenda: O Real Madrid entra em campo neste sábado (5)
Foto: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

agenda do futebol neste sábado (5) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (5)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

16h30 | Atlético-MG x Vitória | TV Globo; Premiere
16h30 | RB Bragantino x Palmeiras | TV Globo; Premiere
16h30 | Athletico-PR x Botafogo | RBS TV; Cazé TV; Rede Furacão
19h00 | Bahia x Flamengo | Premiere
19h00 | Corinthians x Internacional | Premiere
19h00 | Cuiabá x São Paulo | Premiere
21h00 | Vasco x Juventude | SporTV; Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

17h00 | Ponte Preta x Botafogo-SP | Canal Goat; Premiere
17h00 | Ituano x Guarani | Canal Goat; Premiere
18h00 | Mirassol x Vila Nova | SporTV; Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

17h30 | Botafogo-PB x Remo | DAZN; Nosso Futebol+
17h30 | São Bernardo x Volta Redonda | DAZN; Nosso Futebol+
17h30 | Athletic Club x Londrina | DAZN; Nosso Futebol+
17h30 | Ferroviária x Ypiranga | DAZN; Nosso Futebol+

PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)

08h30 | Crystal Palace x Liverpool | ESPN; Disney+
11h00 | Arsenal x Southampton | ESPN; Disney+
11h00 | Brentford x Wolverhampton | ESPN 3; Disney+
11h00 | Leicester City x Bournemouth | Disney+
11h00 | Manchester City x Fulham | Disney+
11h00 | West Ham x Ipswich | ESPN 4; Disney+
13h30 | Everton x Newcastle | ESPN; Disney+

LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)

09h00 | Espanyol x Mallorca | Disney+
11h15 | Getafe x Osasuna | Disney+
13h30 | Real Valladolid x Rayo Vallecano | Disney+
13h30 | Las Palmas x Celta | Disney+
16h00 | Real Madrid x Villarreal | ESPN; Disney+

BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)

10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Holstein Kiel | Canal Goat; Onefootball
10h30 | Werder Bremen x Freiburg | Onefootball
10h30 | Union Berlin x Borussia Dortmund | SporTV; Cazé TV; Onefootball
10h30 | VfL Bochum x Wolfsburg | Onefootball

SERIE A TIM (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)

10h00 | Udinese x Lecce | Disney+
13h00 | Atalanta x Genoa | ESPN 4; Disney+
15h45 | Inter de Milão x Torino | ESPN 4; Disney+

LIGA NOS (CAMPEONATO PORTUGUES)

11h30 | Moreirense x Santa Clara | Disney+
16h30 | Sporting x Casa Pia | Disney+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

12h15 | Al-Nassr x Al-Orobah | Canal Goat
15h00 | Al Ahli x Al Hilal | BandSports; Canal Goat

SUPERLIG (CAMPEONATO TURCO)

13h00 | Hatayspor x Trabzonspor | Disney+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

13h15 | KV Kortrijk x Genk | Disney+

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

15h00 | PSV x Sparta Rotterdam | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO 

15h00 | Vélez Sarsfield x Racing | ESPN 2; Disney+

EFL CHAMPIONSHIP (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 2ª DIVISÃO)

08h30 | Burnley x Preston | Disney+
11h00 | West Bromwich x Millwall | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

11h15 | Mirandés x Granada | Disney+
13h30 | Almería x Burgos | Disney+
13h30 | Real Zaragoza x Racing Santander | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL FEMININO

07h00 | Athletic Bilbao x Atlético de Madrid | DAZN
11h00 | Madrid Cff x Barcelona | DAZN

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO

09h00 | Bayern de Munique x Koln | DAZN
13h30 | St. Pauli x Mainz | Onefootbal

