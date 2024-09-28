Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (28)

A agenda do futebol neste sábado (28) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (28)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
18h30 | Palmeiras x Atlético-MG | Premiere FC
21h00 | Botafogo x Grêmio | SporTV; Premiere 3
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
17h00 | Vila Nova x Botafogo-SP | Band TV (SP e GO); TV Brasil; Premiere 5; Canal Goat
18h00 | Santos x Operário-PR | SporTV; Premiere 4
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
17h30 | Volta Redonda x Botafogo-PB | Nosso Futebol+; YouTube (Nosso Futebol+); DAZN
20h00 | Ypiranga-RS x Athletic Club | Nosso Futebol+, DAZN
PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)
08h30 | Newcastle x Manchester City | ESPN; Disney+
11h00 | Everton x Crystal Palace | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Chelsea x Brighton | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Brentford x West Ham | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Arsenal x Leicester | ESPN; Disney+
11h00 | Nottingham Forest x Fulham | Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Wolvehampton x Liverpool | Disney+ Premium
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
09h00 | Getafe x Alavés | Disney+ Premium
11h15 | Rayo Vallecano x Leganes | Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Real Sociedad x Valência | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
16h00 | Osasuna x Barcelona | ESPN; Disney+
SERIE A TIM (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)
10h00 | Udinese x Internazionale | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
13h00 | Genoa x Juventus | ESPN; Disney+
15h45 | Bologna x Atalanta | ESPN 2; Disney+ Premium
BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)
10h30 | Borussia Mönchengladbach x Union Berlin | Onefootball
10h30 | FSV Mainz 05 x FC Heidenheim | Onefootball
10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x VfB Stuttgart | SporTV; Canal Goat; Onefootball
10h30 | SC Freiburg x FC St. Pauli | Onefootball
10h30 | RB Leipzig x FC Augsburg | Canal Goat; Onefootball
13h30 | Bayern de Munique x Bayer Leverkusen | Rede TV; SporTV; Cazé TV