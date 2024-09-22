Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (22)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 22 de setembro de 2024

Legenda: O Arsenal entra em campo neste domingo (22)
Foto: Isabella BONOTTO / AFP

A agenda do futebol neste domingo (22) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (22)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Atlético-MG x RB Bragantino | Premiere 4
16h00 | Vasco x Palmeiras | TV Globo; Premiere FC
18h30 | Grêmio x Flamengo | SporTV; Premiere FC
18h30 | São Paulo x Internacional | Premiere 2
18h30 | Cuiabá x Cruzeiro | Premiere 2
18h30 | Criciúma x Athletico-PR | Premiere 5

BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO

10h00 | Final | Corinthians x São Paulo | TV Globo; SporTV; Canal Goat

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

16h00 | Chapecoense x Avai | Premiere 6; Canal Goat
18h30 | Ceará x Vila Nova | Premiere 6; Canal Goat

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

18h30 | Ypiranga-RS x Londrina | Nosso FuteboL+; DAZN

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

16h00 | Anápolis x Retrô | YouTube (Anápolis FC TV e TV Retrô)

PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)

10h00 | Brighton x Nottingham Forest | ESPN; Disney+
12h30 | Manchester City x Arsenal | Disney+ Premium

BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)

10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x VfL Wolfsburg | Cazé TV; Onefootball
12h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Borussia Dortmund | TV Cultura; Cazé TV; Onefootball
14h30 | FC St. Pauli x RB Leipzig | Onefootball

LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)

09h00 | Getafe x Leganés | Disney+ Premium
11h15 | Athletic Club x Celta de Vigo | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Villareal x Barcelona | ESPN; Disney+ 
16h00 | Rayo Vallecano x Atlético de Madrid | Disney+ Premium

SERIE A TIM (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)

07h30 | Fiorentina x Lazio | ESPN; Disney+ 
10h00 | Monza x Bologna | Disney+ Premium
13h00 | Roma x Udinese | Disney+ Premium
15h45 | Internazionale x AC Milan | ESPN; Disney+ 

LIGUE 1 (CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS)

15h45 | Lyon x Olympique de Marseille | Cazé TV

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

14h30 | Independiente x Argentino Juniors | Disney+ Premium
17h00 | Talleres de Cordoba x Racing Club | Disney+ Premium
19h30 | Platense x Rosario Central | Disney+ Premium

