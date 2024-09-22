Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (22)

A agenda do futebol neste domingo (22) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (22)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Atlético-MG x RB Bragantino | Premiere 4
16h00 | Vasco x Palmeiras | TV Globo; Premiere FC
18h30 | Grêmio x Flamengo | SporTV; Premiere FC
18h30 | São Paulo x Internacional | Premiere 2
18h30 | Cuiabá x Cruzeiro | Premiere 2
18h30 | Criciúma x Athletico-PR | Premiere 5
BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO
10h00 | Final | Corinthians x São Paulo | TV Globo; SporTV; Canal Goat
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h00 | Chapecoense x Avai | Premiere 6; Canal Goat
18h30 | Ceará x Vila Nova | Premiere 6; Canal Goat
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
18h30 | Ypiranga-RS x Londrina | Nosso FuteboL+; DAZN
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D
16h00 | Anápolis x Retrô | YouTube (Anápolis FC TV e TV Retrô)
PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)
10h00 | Brighton x Nottingham Forest | ESPN; Disney+
12h30 | Manchester City x Arsenal | Disney+ Premium
BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)
10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x VfL Wolfsburg | Cazé TV; Onefootball
12h30 | VfB Stuttgart x Borussia Dortmund | TV Cultura; Cazé TV; Onefootball
14h30 | FC St. Pauli x RB Leipzig | Onefootball
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
09h00 | Getafe x Leganés | Disney+ Premium
11h15 | Athletic Club x Celta de Vigo | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Villareal x Barcelona | ESPN; Disney+
16h00 | Rayo Vallecano x Atlético de Madrid | Disney+ Premium
SERIE A TIM (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)
07h30 | Fiorentina x Lazio | ESPN; Disney+
10h00 | Monza x Bologna | Disney+ Premium
13h00 | Roma x Udinese | Disney+ Premium
15h45 | Internazionale x AC Milan | ESPN; Disney+
LIGUE 1 (CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS)
15h45 | Lyon x Olympique de Marseille | Cazé TV
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
14h30 | Independiente x Argentino Juniors | Disney+ Premium
17h00 | Talleres de Cordoba x Racing Club | Disney+ Premium
19h30 | Platense x Rosario Central | Disney+ Premium