Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (27)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 27 de abril de 2024

Legenda: O Atlético-MG entra em campo neste sábado (27).
Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro das séries A,B e C, além de confrontos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (27). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (27)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Vasco x Criciúma | Premiere

18h30 | Cuiabá x Atlético-MG | Premiere 

21h00 | Bahia x Grêmio | SporTv; Premiere 

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

17h00 | Paysandu x Botafogo-SP | Premiere 5; Band; Canal Goat

17h00 | CRB x Amazonas | Premiere 4; Band; Canal Goat

18h00 | América-MG x Novorizontino | SporTv; Premiere 3

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

17h00 | Sampaio Corrêa x Figueirense | Nosso Futebol+; Dazn; Zapping Tv

17h00 | ABC x Náutico | Nosso Futebol+; Dazn

19h00 | São Bernardo x Tombense | Nosso Futebol+; Dazn

19h30 | Athletic Club x Remo | Nosso Futebol+; Dazn

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

08h30 | West Ham x Liverpool | Star+

11h00 | Newcastle x Sheffield United | Star+

11h00 | Wolves x Luton | Star+

11h00 | Manchester United x Burnley | Star+

11h00 | Fulham x Crystal Palace | Star+

13h30 | Everton x Brentford | Star+

16h00 | Aston Villa x Chelsea | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | RB Leipzig x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball

10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball; Canal Goat

10h30 | FC Augsburg x Werder Bremen | OneFootball

10h30 | SC Freiburg x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball

13h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x VfB Stuttgart | SporTv; CazéTv; OneFootball

LA LIGA

09h00 | Las Palmas x Girona | Star+

11h15 | Almería x Getafe | Star+

13h30 | Alavés x Celta de Vigo | Star+

16h00 | Atlético de Madrid x Athletic Club | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

10h00 | Lecce x Monza | Star+

13h00 | Juventus x AC Milan | Star+

15h45 | Lazio x Verona | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h00 | PSG x LE Havre | Star+

 

