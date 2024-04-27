Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (27)

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro das séries A,B e C, além de confrontos pelo futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (27).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (27)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Vasco x Criciúma | Premiere
18h30 | Cuiabá x Atlético-MG | Premiere
21h00 | Bahia x Grêmio | SporTv; Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
17h00 | Paysandu x Botafogo-SP | Premiere 5; Band; Canal Goat
17h00 | CRB x Amazonas | Premiere 4; Band; Canal Goat
18h00 | América-MG x Novorizontino | SporTv; Premiere 3
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
17h00 | Sampaio Corrêa x Figueirense | Nosso Futebol+; Dazn; Zapping Tv
17h00 | ABC x Náutico | Nosso Futebol+; Dazn
19h00 | São Bernardo x Tombense | Nosso Futebol+; Dazn
19h30 | Athletic Club x Remo | Nosso Futebol+; Dazn
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
08h30 | West Ham x Liverpool | Star+
11h00 | Newcastle x Sheffield United | Star+
11h00 | Wolves x Luton | Star+
11h00 | Manchester United x Burnley | Star+
11h00 | Fulham x Crystal Palace | Star+
13h30 | Everton x Brentford | Star+
16h00 | Aston Villa x Chelsea | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 | RB Leipzig x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball; Canal Goat
10h30 | FC Augsburg x Werder Bremen | OneFootball
10h30 | SC Freiburg x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball
13h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x VfB Stuttgart | SporTv; CazéTv; OneFootball
LA LIGA
09h00 | Las Palmas x Girona | Star+
11h15 | Almería x Getafe | Star+
13h30 | Alavés x Celta de Vigo | Star+
16h00 | Atlético de Madrid x Athletic Club | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
10h00 | Lecce x Monza | Star+
13h00 | Juventus x AC Milan | Star+
15h45 | Lazio x Verona | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
16h00 | PSG x LE Havre | Star+