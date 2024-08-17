Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (17)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 17 de agosto de 2024

Legenda: O Liverpool entra em campo neste sábado (17).
Foto: Peter POWELL / AFP

Com duelos pelas séries A, B e C, além de confrontos pelas ligas europeias, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (17).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (17)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Grêmio x Bahia | Premiere

16h00 | Atlético-MG x Cuiabá | Premiere

18h30 | RB Bragantino x Fortaleza | Premiere

21h00 | Fluminense x Corinthians | SporTV; Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

15h30 | Chapecoense x Guarani | SporTV; Premiere

16h00 | Santos x Avaí | Premiere

17h00 | Ceará x Mirassol | Premiere; Band; TV Brasil; Canal Goat

18h00 | Amazonas x CRB | SporTV; Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

17h00 | Náutico x Ferroviário | Dazn

17h00 | Remo x Londrina | Disney+

19h30 | Floresta x Athletic Club | Dazn

19h30 | Ypiranga x Sampaio Corrêa | Dazn

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

08h30 | Ipswich x Liverpool | Disney+ 

11h00 | Nottingham Forest x Bournemouth | Disney+

11h00 | Newcastle x Southampton | Disney+

11h00 | Everton x Brighton | Disney+

11h00 | Arsenal x Wolves | Disney+

13h30 | West Ham x Aston Villa | Disney+

LA LIGA

14h00 | Osasuna x Leganes | Disney+

16h30 | Valencia x Barcelona | Disney+

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/brasileirão série c
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/futebol internacional
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Liverpool

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (17)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 17 de agosto de 2024

Redação Há 42 minutos
Jogadores do Liverpool juntos, sorrindo

Jogada

Ipswich Town x Liverpool na Premier League: confira horário, onde assistir e escalações

Equipes entram em campo para disputar a primeira rodada do Campeonato Inglês

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora
imagem mostra técnico

Jogada

Marcelo Cabo celebra boa sequência do Floresta e projeta reta final da Série C na busca por acesso

Equipes se enfrentam neste sábado

Crisneive Silveira 16 de Agosto de 2024
Foto de troféu da Copa do Brasil

Jogada

Quando será o sorteio das quartas de final da Copa do Brasil? Saiba detalhes

Oito equipes participam desta fase

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Conteúdo 16 de Agosto de 2024
Léo Condé

Jogada

Léo Condé celebra retorno ao comando do Ceará após cirurgia e projeta duelo contra o Mirassol

Equipes se enfrentam neste sábado

Crisneive Silveira 16 de Agosto de 2024
imagem mostra atletas

Jogada

La Liga: Veja onde assistir à temporada 2024/25 do Campeonato Espanhol

Vinte equipes disputam a competição

Redação 16 de Agosto de 2024