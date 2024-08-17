Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (17)

Com duelos pelas séries A, B e C, além de confrontos pelas ligas europeias, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (17).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (17)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Grêmio x Bahia | Premiere
16h00 | Atlético-MG x Cuiabá | Premiere
18h30 | RB Bragantino x Fortaleza | Premiere
21h00 | Fluminense x Corinthians | SporTV; Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
15h30 | Chapecoense x Guarani | SporTV; Premiere
16h00 | Santos x Avaí | Premiere
17h00 | Ceará x Mirassol | Premiere; Band; TV Brasil; Canal Goat
18h00 | Amazonas x CRB | SporTV; Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
17h00 | Náutico x Ferroviário | Dazn
17h00 | Remo x Londrina | Disney+
19h30 | Floresta x Athletic Club | Dazn
19h30 | Ypiranga x Sampaio Corrêa | Dazn
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
08h30 | Ipswich x Liverpool | Disney+
11h00 | Nottingham Forest x Bournemouth | Disney+
11h00 | Newcastle x Southampton | Disney+
11h00 | Everton x Brighton | Disney+
11h00 | Arsenal x Wolves | Disney+
13h30 | West Ham x Aston Villa | Disney+
LA LIGA
14h00 | Osasuna x Leganes | Disney+
16h30 | Valencia x Barcelona | Disney+