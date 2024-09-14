Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (14)

Com duelos pela Copa do Brasil, além de confrontos pelo Brasileirão Sub-20, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (14).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (14)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Atlético-GO x Vitória | Premiere FC
18h30 | Ahtletico-PR x Fortaleza | Prime Video; Cazé TV
21h00 | Botafogo x Corinthians | SporTV; Premiere FC
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
17h00 | Paysandu x Guarani | Canal Goat
17h00 | Brusque x Vila Nova | Canal Goat
18h00 | Mirassol x Amazonas | SporTV
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
16h30 | Londrina x Ypiranga-RS | DAZN
17h30 | São Bernardo x Botafogo-PB | DAZN
PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)
08h30 | Southampton x Manchester United | ESPN; Disney+. Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Liverpool x Nottingham Forest | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Brighton x Ipswich Town | ESPN 2; Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Crystal Palace x Leicester | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Fulham x West Ham | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Manchester City x Brentford | ESPN; Disney+
13h30 | Aston Villa x Everton | ESPN; Disney+; Disney+ Premium
16h00 | Bournemouth x Chelsea | Disney+ Premium
BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)
10h30 | RB Leipzig x Union Berlin | OneFootball
10h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball; Cazé TV
10h30 | SC Freiburg x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball
10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
10h30 | Borrusia Mönchengladbach x VfB Stuttgart | OneFootball; Canal Goat
13h30 | Holstein Kiel x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball; Cazé TV
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
09h00 | Mallorca x Villareal | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
11h15 | Espanyol x Alavés | Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Sevilla x Getafe | ESPN 2; Disney+ Premium
16h00 | Real Sociedad x Real Madrid | ESPN; Disney+
SERIE A (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)
10h00 | COMO x Bologna | Disney+ Premium
13h00 | Empoli x Juventus | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
15h45 | AC Milan x Venezia | ESPN 2; Disney+ Premium