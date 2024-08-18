Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (18)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 18 de agosto de 2024

Legenda: O Palmeiras entra em campo neste domingo (18)
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Com duelos pelas séries A, B, C e D, além de confrontos pelas ligas europeias, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (18).

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (18)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Palmeiras x São Paulo | TV Globo; Premiere 3
16h00 | Atlético-GO x Internacional | TV Globo (GO,RS); Premiere 5
16h00 | Criciúma x Vasco | TV Globo; Premiere 4
18h30 | Botafogo x Flamengo | Premiere; Premiere 2
18h30 | Athletico-PR x Juventude | Rede Furacão; YouTube (Cazé TV)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

16h00 | Brusque x Coritiba | Band TV; Premiere 6; Canal Goat
18h30 | Botafogo-SP x Paysandu | TV Brasil; Premiere 6; Canal Goat

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

16h30 | Figueirense x São José | DAZN
19h00 | Confiança x São Bernardo | DAZN

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

15h30 | Brasiliense x Brasil de Pelotas | YouTube (TV Real Brasília)
16h00 | Treze x Altos | YouTube (TV Treze)
16h30 | Anápolis x Cianorte | YouTube (Anápolis FC TV)
18h30 | Maringá x Portuguesa-RJ | YouTube (MFC TV)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

10h00 | Brentford x Crystal Palace | ESPN; Disney+
12h30 | Chelsea x Manchester City | ESPN; Disney+

LA LIGA 

14h00 | Real Sociedad x Rayo Vallecano | Disney+
16h30 | Real Mallorca x Real Madrid | ESPN; Disney+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

13h30 | Verona x Napoli | ESPN 4; Disney+
15h45 | Lazio x Venezia | ESPN 4; Disney+

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/futebol internacional
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/brasileirão série c
Esportes/brasileirão série d
Imagem do meio-campista do Palmeiras Raphael Veiga

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (18)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 18 de agosto de 2024

Redação Há 42 minutos
imagem mostra jogador de futebol

Jogada

João Ricardo celebra liderança do Fortaleza no Brasileirão e avisa: 'a gente almeja coisas grandes'

Tricolor do Pici venceu o Bragantino por 2 a 1 neste sábado

Crisneive Silveira 17 de Agosto de 2024
Imagem da torcida do Ceará diante o Mirassol, pela Série B de 2024

Jogada

Ceará registra maior público da Série B de 2024 em confronto contra o Mirassol

Equipes se enfrentaram na Arena Castelão

Leví Lima* 17 de Agosto de 2024
Britez

Jogada

Fortaleza divulga boletim médico e Brítez é nova ausência no time; confira

Equipe enfrenta o Bragantino neste sábado

Crisneive Silveira 17 de Agosto de 2024
Lourenço comemora gol pelo Ceará

Jogada

Ceará divulga boletim médico com dois desfalques para jogo contra o Mirassol; saiba quais

A atualização, sobre o departamento médico do clube, foi divulgada horas antes do confronto contra o Mirassol, pela Série B

Leví Lima* 17 de Agosto de 2024
Apresentador Silvio Santos tem 93 anos

Jogada

Rodada do Brasileirão terá minuto de silêncio em homenagem a Silvio Santos

Apresentador de tv faleceu na madrugada deste sábado, em São Paulo

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Conteúdo 17 de Agosto de 2024