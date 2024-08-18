Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (18)

Com duelos pelas séries A, B, C e D, além de confrontos pelas ligas europeias, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (18).
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (18)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Palmeiras x São Paulo | TV Globo; Premiere 3
16h00 | Atlético-GO x Internacional | TV Globo (GO,RS); Premiere 5
16h00 | Criciúma x Vasco | TV Globo; Premiere 4
18h30 | Botafogo x Flamengo | Premiere; Premiere 2
18h30 | Athletico-PR x Juventude | Rede Furacão; YouTube (Cazé TV)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h00 | Brusque x Coritiba | Band TV; Premiere 6; Canal Goat
18h30 | Botafogo-SP x Paysandu | TV Brasil; Premiere 6; Canal Goat
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
16h30 | Figueirense x São José | DAZN
19h00 | Confiança x São Bernardo | DAZN
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D
15h30 | Brasiliense x Brasil de Pelotas | YouTube (TV Real Brasília)
16h00 | Treze x Altos | YouTube (TV Treze)
16h30 | Anápolis x Cianorte | YouTube (Anápolis FC TV)
18h30 | Maringá x Portuguesa-RJ | YouTube (MFC TV)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
10h00 | Brentford x Crystal Palace | ESPN; Disney+
12h30 | Chelsea x Manchester City | ESPN; Disney+
LA LIGA
14h00 | Real Sociedad x Rayo Vallecano | Disney+
16h30 | Real Mallorca x Real Madrid | ESPN; Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
13h30 | Verona x Napoli | ESPN 4; Disney+
15h45 | Lazio x Venezia | ESPN 4; Disney+