Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (9)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 9 de abril de 2026
Escrito por
Liuê Góis liue.ribeiro@svm.com.br
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (9) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (9)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO
- 8h | Aston Villa (F) x Arsenal (F) | Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 8h30 | Liverpool x Chelsea | ESPN e Disney+
- 11h | Sunderland x Manchester United | Xsports e Disney+
- 11h | Brighton x Wolverhampton | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 11h | Fulham x Bournemouth | ESPN e Disney+
- 13h30 | Manchester City x Brentford | ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (2ª DIVISÃO – PLAYOFFS)
- 8h30 | Middlesbrough x Southampton | Xsports e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 9h | Elche x Deportivo Alavés | Disney+
- 11h15 | Sevilla x Espanyol | ESPN 3 e Disney+
- 13h30 | Atlético de Madrid x Celta de Vigo | Disney+
- 16h | Real Sociedad x Real Betis | Xsports e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 10h | Cagliari x Udinese | Disney+
- 13h | Lazio x Inter de Milão | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 15h45 | Lecce x Juventus | ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Stuttgart x Bayer Leverkusen | Canal GOAT, SportyNet e OneFootball
- 10h30 | RB Leipzig x St. Pauli | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Werder Bremen | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Augsburg x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
- 13h30 | Wolfsburg x Bayern de Munique | Xsports, Sportv e OneFootball
MLS
- 14h | Toronto x Inter Miami | Apple TV
- 15h30 | Chicago Fire x New York Red Bulls | Apple TV
- 17h30 | Montreal x Orlando City | Apple TV
- 20h30 | Atlanta United x LA Galaxy | Apple TV
- 20h30 | Charlotte x Cincinnati | Apple TV
- 20h30 | New England Revolution x Philadelphia Union | Apple TV
- 21h30 | Dallas x Real Salt Lake | Apple TV
- 22h15 | Nashville x DC United | Apple TV
- 22h30 | Colorado Rapids x St. Louis City | Apple TV
- 23h30 | Portland Timbers x Sporting Kansas City | Apple TV
- 23h30 | San Jose Earthquakes x Vancouver Whitecaps | Apple TV
- 23h30 | Seattle Sounders x San Diego | Apple TV
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
- 15h | Al Fayha x Al Qadsiah | Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
- 16h | Coritiba x Internacional | Premiere
- 18h | Fluminense x Vitória | Sportv e Premiere
- 21h | Bahia x Cruzeiro | Sportv e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO (SÉRIE B)
- 16h | Goiás x Vila Nova | Canal GOAT, RedeTV! e Disney+
- 18h | Athletic-MG x Cuiabá | Disney+
- 18h30 | Ponte Preta x Sport | Disney+
- 19h | Ceará x Atlético-GO | SportyNet, Xsports, ESPN e Disney+
- 20h30 | CRB x Operário-PR | Disney+
- 21h15 | Juventude x Criciúma | Xsports, SportyNet e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 18h | Boca Juniors x Huracán | ESPN 3 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO MEXICANO
- 0h15 | Cruz Azul x Atlas | SportyNet
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