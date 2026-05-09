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Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (9)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 9 de abril de 2026

Escrito por
Liuê Góis liue.ribeiro@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Bahia e Cruzeiro se enfrentam na Arena Fonte Nova
Foto: Letícia Martins/EC Bahia

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (9) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (9)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO

  • 8h | Aston Villa (F) x Arsenal (F) | Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 8h30 | Liverpool x Chelsea | ESPN e Disney+
  • 11h | Sunderland x Manchester United | Xsports e Disney+
  • 11h | Brighton x Wolverhampton | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 11h | Fulham x Bournemouth | ESPN e Disney+
  • 13h30 | Manchester City x Brentford | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (2ª DIVISÃO – PLAYOFFS)

  • 8h30 | Middlesbrough x Southampton | Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Elche x Deportivo Alavés | Disney+
  • 11h15 | Sevilla x Espanyol | ESPN 3 e Disney+
  • 13h30 | Atlético de Madrid x Celta de Vigo | Disney+
  • 16h | Real Sociedad x Real Betis | Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 10h | Cagliari x Udinese | Disney+
  • 13h | Lazio x Inter de Milão | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 15h45 | Lecce x Juventus | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Stuttgart x Bayer Leverkusen | Canal GOAT, SportyNet e OneFootball
  • 10h30 | RB Leipzig x St. Pauli | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Werder Bremen | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Augsburg x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Wolfsburg x Bayern de Munique | Xsports, Sportv e OneFootball

MLS

  • 14h | Toronto x Inter Miami | Apple TV
  • 15h30 | Chicago Fire x New York Red Bulls | Apple TV
  • 17h30 | Montreal x Orlando City | Apple TV
  • 20h30 | Atlanta United x LA Galaxy | Apple TV
  • 20h30 | Charlotte x Cincinnati | Apple TV
  • 20h30 | New England Revolution x Philadelphia Union | Apple TV
  • 21h30 | Dallas x Real Salt Lake | Apple TV
  • 22h15 | Nashville x DC United | Apple TV
  • 22h30 | Colorado Rapids x St. Louis City | Apple TV
  • 23h30 | Portland Timbers x Sporting Kansas City | Apple TV
  • 23h30 | San Jose Earthquakes x Vancouver Whitecaps | Apple TV
  • 23h30 | Seattle Sounders x San Diego | Apple TV

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 15h | Al Fayha x Al Qadsiah | Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

  • 16h | Coritiba x Internacional | Premiere
  • 18h | Fluminense x Vitória | Sportv e Premiere
  • 21h | Bahia x Cruzeiro | Sportv e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO (SÉRIE B)

  • 16h | Goiás x Vila Nova | Canal GOAT, RedeTV! e Disney+
  • 18h | Athletic-MG x Cuiabá | Disney+
  • 18h30 | Ponte Preta x Sport | Disney+
  • 19h | Ceará x Atlético-GO | SportyNet, Xsports, ESPN e Disney+
  • 20h30 | CRB x Operário-PR | Disney+
  • 21h15 | Juventude x Criciúma | Xsports, SportyNet e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 18h | Boca Juniors x Huracán | ESPN 3 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO

  • 0h15 | Cruz Azul x Atlas | SportyNet
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