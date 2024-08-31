Diário do Nordeste
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (31)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 31 de agosto de 2024

Legenda: O Botafogo entra em campo neste sábado (31)
Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo

A agenda do futebol neste sábado (31) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (31)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

18h30 | Cuiabá x Criciúma | Premiere 2
21h00 | Botafogo x Fortaleza | SporTV; Premiere FC

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

17h00 | Chapecoense x Botafogo-SP | Band TV; Premiere 4; Canal Goat
17h00 | Novorizontino x Vila Nova | TV Brasil; Band TV; Premiere 5; Canal Goat
18h00 | CRB x Avai | SporTV; Premiere 3

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

17h30 | Remo x Botafogo-SP | Nosso Futebol+; YouTube (Nosso Futebol); DAZN
20h00 | Ypiranga-RS x Ferroviária | Nosso Futebol+; DAZN

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

16h00 | Iguatu x Anápolis | YouTube (Azulão TV); YouTube (Anápolis FC TV); TV Ceará

PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)

08h30 | Arsenal x Brighton | ESPN; Disney+
11h00 | Everton x Bournemouth | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Brentford x Southampton | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Ipswich x Fulham | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Leicester x Aston Villa | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Nottingham Forest x Wolvehampton | Disney+ Premium
13h30 | West Ham x Manchester City | Disney+ Premium

BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)

10h30 | Eintacht Frankfurt x 1899 Hoffenheim | Onefootball
10h30 | VfB Stuttgart x FSV Mainz 05 | Canal Goat; Onefootball
10h30 | VfL BOCHUM x Borussia Mönchengladbach | Onefootball
10h30 | Holstein Kiel x VfL Wolfsburg | Onefootball
10h30 | Werder Bremen x Borussia Dortmund | SporTV; Onefootball
13h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x RB Leipzig | SporTV; Onefootball

LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)

12h00 | FC Barcelona x Real Valladolid | ESPN; Disney+
14h00 | Athletic Club x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN; Disney+
14h15 | Espanyol x Rayo Vallecano | Disney+ Premiun
16h30 | Leganes x Mallorca | Disney+ Premium
16h30 | Valência x Villarreal | Disney+ Premium

SERIE A (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)

13h30 | Lecce x Cagliari | Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Bologna x Empoli | Disney+ Premium
15h45 | Napoli x Parma | Disney+ Premium
15h45 | Lazio x AC Milan | Disney+ Premium

LIGUE 1 (CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS)

16h00 | Toulouse x Olympique de Marseille | TV 5 MOND

Redação Há 46 minutos
