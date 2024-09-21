Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (21)

A agenda do futebol neste sábado (21) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (21)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Corinthians x Atlético-GO | Premiere FC
16h00 | Vitória x Juventude | Premiere FC
18h30 | Fluminense x Botafogo | Premiere FC
21h00 | Fortaleza x Bahia | SporTV; Premiere FC
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
17h00 | Goiás x Mirassol | Canal Goat
18h00 | Ituano x Coritiba | SporTV; Premiere FC
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
17h30 | Volta Redonda x Remo | Nosso Futebol+; DAZN
20h00 | Botafogo-SP x São Bernardo | Nosso Futebol+; DAZN
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
16h00 | Boca Juniors x River Plate | ESPN; Disney+
19h00 | Instituto Cordoba x Barracas Central | Disney+ Premium
PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)
08h30 | West Ham x Chelsea | ESPN; Disney+; Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Aston Villa x Wolvehampton | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Fulham x Newcastle | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Leicester x Everton | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Liverpool x Bournemouth | ESPN; Disney+
11h00 | Southampton x Ipswich | Disney+ Premium
11h00 | Tottenham x Brentford | Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Crystal Palace x Manchester United | ESPN; Disney+
BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)
10h30 | VfL BOCHUM x Holstein Kiel | Onefootball
10h30 | Union Berlin x 1899 Hoffenheim | Onefootball
10h30 | FC Heidenheim x SC Freiburg | Onefootball
10h30 | Werder Bremen x Bayern de Munique | SporTV; Canal Goat; Onefootball
13h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Borussia Mönchengladbach | Canal Goat; Onefootball
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
09h00 | Real Valladolid x Real Sociedad | Disney+ Premium
11h15 | Osasuna x Las Palmas | Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Valência x Girona | Disney+ Premium
16h00 | Real Madrid x Espanyol | Disney+ Premium
SERIE A TIM (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)
10h00 | Venezia x Genoa | Disney+ Premium
13h00 | Juventus x Napoli | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
15h45 | Lecce x Parma | Disney+ Premium
LIGUE 1 (CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS)
16h00 | Reims x PSG | TV5 MOND