Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (19)

A agenda do futebol neste sábado (19) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (19)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Internacional x Grêmio | Premiere
16h00 | Vitória x RB Bragantino | Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h00 | Vila Nova x Coritiba | Premiere
17h00 | Ituano x Ceará | TV Brasil; Canal Goat; Premiere
17h00 | Mirassol x Novorizontino | Canal Goat; Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
17h30 | Athletic x Vola Redonda | DAZN; Zapping; Nosso Futebol+
COPA DO BRASIL
18h30 | Vasco x Atlético-MG | SporTV; Premiere; Prime Video
PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)
08h30 | Tottenham x West Ham | ESPN; Disney+
11h00 | Newcastle x Brighton | ESPN; Disney+
11h00 | Manchester United x Brentford | Disney+
11h00 | Fulham x Aston Villa | Disney+
11h00 | Ipswich x Everton | Disney+
11h00 | Southampton x Leicester | Disney+
13h30 | Bournemouth x Arsenal | Disney+
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
09h00 | Athletic Bilbao x Espanyol | ESPN 2; Disney+
11h15 | Osasuna x Bétis | Disney+
13h30 | Girona x Real Sociedad | Disney+
16h00 | Celta de Vigo x Real Madrid | Disney+
SERIE A TIM (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)
10h00 | Genoa x Bologna | Disney+
10h00 | Como x Parma | Disney+
13h00 | Milan x Udinese | ESPN; Disney+
15h45 | Juventus x Lazio | ESPN; Disney+
BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)
10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Eintracht Frankfurt | SporTV; CazéTV; Onefootball
10h30 | Mainz x RB Leipzig | Canal Goat; Onefootball
10h30 | Hoffenheim x BOCHUM | Onefootball
10h30 | Freiburg x Augsburg | Onefootball
10h30 | Borussia Mönchengladbach x Heidenheim | Onefootball
13h30 | Bayern de Munique x Stuttgart | Rede TV!; SporTV; CazéTV; Canal Goat
LIGUE 1 (CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS)
16h00 | PSG x Strasbourg | CazéTV
EREDIVISE (CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS)
13h45 | AZ Alkmaar x PSV | Disney+
SÜPERLIG (CAMPEONATO TURCO)
10h00 | Trabzonspor x Istanbul Basaksehir | Disney+
13h00 | Antalyaspor x Galatasaray | Disney+
COPA DO MUNDO FEMININA SUB-17
17h00 | Nigéria x Equador | FIFA+
17h00 | Espanha x Coreia do Sul | FIFA+
20h00 | República Dominicana x Nova Zelândia | FIFA+
20h00 | Colômbia x Estados Unidos | FIFA+