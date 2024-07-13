Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (13)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 13 de julho de 2024

Legenda: O Uruguai entra em campo neste sábado (13)
Foto: Buda Mendes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (13) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (13)

COPA AMÉRICA

21h00 | 3º lugar | Canadá x Uruguai | SporTV

COPA DO BRASIL

16h00 | Juventude x Internacional | Prime Video
18h00 | Athletico-PR x Ypiranga-RS | Prime Video

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Bahia x Cuiabá | Premiere 2
16h00 | Cruzeiro x RB Bragantino | Premiere FC

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

15h30 | Novorizontino x Guarani | SporTV; Premiere 4
17h00 | Sport x América-MG | TV Brasil; Premiere 3
18h00 | CRB x Coritiba | SporTV; Premiere 4

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

17h00 | Athletic Club x Londrina | DAZN
17h00 | Botafogo-PB x Confiança | DAZN
19h30 | Sampaio Correa x São José | DAZN

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

15h00 | Iporá x Real Brasília | YouTube (IPEC TV)
15h00 | Santa Cruz-RN x Iguatu | YouTube (TV FNF)
16h00 | Sergipe x Jacuipense | YouTube (Sergipe TV)
16h00 | River-PI x Maranhão | YouTube (TV Meio)
16h00 | Juazeirense x Retrô | YouTube (Juazeirense TV)
16h00 | Petrolina x ASA | YouTube (TV ITNET)
16h00 | São José EC x Pouso Alegre | YouTube (TV Águia)
16h00 | Patrocinense x Santo André | YouTube (MFC TV)
16h00 | Inter de Limeira x Costa Rica EC | YouTube (TV Vai Leão)
17h00 | Portuguesa-RJ x Real Noroeste | YouTube (Portuguesa Rio)
18h00 | Mixto x Anápolis | YouTube (TV Mixto)
18h00 | Trem x Porto Velho | YouTube (Trem Desportivo Clube)
18h30 | Maringá x Água Santa | YouTube (MFC TV)
19h00 | Itabuna x Ipatinga | YouTube (TV Vitória BetSat)

