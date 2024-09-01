Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (1º)

A agenda do futebol neste domingo (1º) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (1º)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
11h00 | Grêmio x Atlético-MG | Premiere FC
11h00 | Cruzeiro x Atlético-GO | Premiere FC
16h00 | Corinthians x Flamengo | TV Globo; Premiere FC
18h30 | Juventude x Internacional | SporTV; Premiere 6
18h30 | Vitória x Vasco | Premiere FC
18h30 | Fluminense x São Paulo | Premiere
18h30 | RB Bragantino x Bahia | Premiere
18h30 | Athletico-PR x Palmeiras | Rede Fucarão; YouTube (Cazé TV)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h00 | Amazonas x Ceará | Band TV; Premiere 7; Canal Goat
18h30 | Goiás x Paysandu | TV Brasil; Premiere 7; Canal Goat
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
18h30 | Volta Redonda x São Bernardo | Nosso Futebol+; DAZN
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D
15h30 | Brasiliense x Retrô | YouTube (TV Real Brasília)
16h00 | Treze x Itabaiana | YouTube (TV Treze)
18h30 | Maringá x Inter de Limeira (YouTube (MFC TV)
PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)
09h30 | Chelsea x Crystal Palace | Disney+ Premium
09h30 | Newcastle x Tottenham | ESPN; Disney+
12h00 | Manchester United x Liverpool | ESPN; Disney+
BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)
10h30 | FC Heidenheim x FC Augsburg | Onefootball
12h30 | Bayern de Munique x SC Freiburg | TV Cultura; Canal Goat; Onefootball
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
12h00 | Alavés x Las Palmas | Disney+ Premium
12h00 | Osasuna x Celta de Vigo | Disney+ Premium
14h00 | Sevilla x Girona | Disney+ Premium
14h15 | Getafe x Real Sociedad | Disney+ Premium
16h30 | Real Madrid x Real Bétis | Disney+ Premium
SERIE A (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)
13h30 | Genoa x Verona | Disney+ Premium
13h30 | Fiorentina x Monza | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
15h45 | Juventus x Roma | ESPN; Disney+
15h45 | Udinese x Como | Disney+ Premium