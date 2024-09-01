Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (1º)

A agenda do futebol neste domingo (1º) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (1º)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

11h00 | Grêmio x Atlético-MG | Premiere FC

11h00 | Cruzeiro x Atlético-GO | Premiere FC

16h00 | Corinthians x Flamengo | TV Globo; Premiere FC

18h30 | Juventude x Internacional | SporTV; Premiere 6

18h30 | Vitória x Vasco | Premiere FC

18h30 | Fluminense x São Paulo | Premiere

18h30 | RB Bragantino x Bahia | Premiere

18h30 | Athletico-PR x Palmeiras | Rede Fucarão; YouTube (Cazé TV)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

16h00 | Amazonas x Ceará | Band TV; Premiere 7; Canal Goat

18h30 | Goiás x Paysandu | TV Brasil; Premiere 7; Canal Goat

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

18h30 | Volta Redonda x São Bernardo | Nosso Futebol+; DAZN

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

15h30 | Brasiliense x Retrô | YouTube (TV Real Brasília)

16h00 | Treze x Itabaiana | YouTube (TV Treze)

18h30 | Maringá x Inter de Limeira (YouTube (MFC TV)

PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)

09h30 | Chelsea x Crystal Palace | Disney+ Premium

09h30 | Newcastle x Tottenham | ESPN; Disney+

12h00 | Manchester United x Liverpool | ESPN; Disney+

BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)

10h30 | FC Heidenheim x FC Augsburg | Onefootball

12h30 | Bayern de Munique x SC Freiburg | TV Cultura; Canal Goat; Onefootball

LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)

12h00 | Alavés x Las Palmas | Disney+ Premium

12h00 | Osasuna x Celta de Vigo | Disney+ Premium

14h00 | Sevilla x Girona | Disney+ Premium

14h15 | Getafe x Real Sociedad | Disney+ Premium

16h30 | Real Madrid x Real Bétis | Disney+ Premium

SERIE A (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)

13h30 | Genoa x Verona | Disney+ Premium

13h30 | Fiorentina x Monza | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium

15h45 | Juventus x Roma | ESPN; Disney+

15h45 | Udinese x Como | Disney+ Premium