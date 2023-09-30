Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (30)

Com jogos pelo futebol europeu, duelos nos campeonatos nacionais e mais, saiba onde assistir as partidas deste sábado (30).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (30)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Flamengo x Bahia | Premiere
16h00 | Fortaleza x Grêmio | Premiere
18h30 | São Paulo x Corinthians | Premiere
18h30 | Cuiabá x Fluminense | Premiere
21h00 | Internacional x Atlético-MG | SporTv, Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
15h30 | Juventude x Criciúma | SporTv; Premiere
17h00 | Guarani x Novorizontino | Band; Premiere
17h00 | Ituano x Botafogo–SP | Band; Premiere
18h00 | ABC x Ponte Preta | SporTv; Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
16h00 | São Bernardo x Brusque | Dazn
19h00 | Botafogo-PB x Volta Redonda | Dazn; Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
08h30 | Aston Villa x Brighton | ESPN; Star+
11h00 | West Ham x Sheffield United | Star+
11h00 | Wolves x Manchester United | ESPN; Star+
11h00 | Newcastle x Burnley | Star+
11h00 | Manchester United x Crystal Palace | ESPN; Star+
11h00 | Everton x Luton | Star+
11h00 | Bournemouth x Arsenal | Star+
13h30 | Tottenham x Liverpool | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball; Canal Goat
10h30 | FSV Mainz 05 x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
10h30 | FC Koln x VfB Stuttgart | OneFootball
10h30 | VfL BOCHUM x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
10h30 | FC Heidenheim x Union Berlin | OneFootball
13h30 | RB Leipzig x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball; CazéTv
LA LIGA
09h00 | Getafe x Villarreal | Star+
11h15 | Rayo Vallecano x Mallorca | Star+
13h30 | Girona x Real Madrid | ESPN; Star+
16h00 | Real Sociedad x Athletic Club | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
10h00 | Lecce x Napoli | ESPN 3; Star+
13h00 | Ac Milan x Lazio | Star+
15h45 | Salernitana x Inter | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
12h00 | Clermont Foot x PSG | ESPN 2; Star+
16h00 | Monaco x Marseille | Star+