Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (30)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 30 de setembro de 2023

São Paulo
Legenda: Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 30
Foto: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

Com jogos pelo futebol europeu, duelos nos campeonatos nacionais e mais, saiba onde assistir as partidas deste sábado (30). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (30)    

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A 

16h00 | Flamengo x Bahia | Premiere

16h00 | Fortaleza x Grêmio | Premiere

18h30 | São Paulo x Corinthians | Premiere

18h30 | Cuiabá x Fluminense | Premiere

21h00 | Internacional x Atlético-MG | SporTv, Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B 

15h30 | Juventude x Criciúma | SporTv; Premiere 

17h00 | Guarani x Novorizontino | Band; Premiere

17h00 | Ituano x Botafogo–SP | Band; Premiere

18h00 | ABC x Ponte Preta | SporTv; Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C 

16h00 | São Bernardo x Brusque | Dazn

19h00 | Botafogo-PB x Volta Redonda | Dazn; Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

08h30 | Aston Villa x Brighton | ESPN; Star+

11h00 | West Ham x Sheffield United | Star+

11h00 | Wolves x Manchester United | ESPN; Star+

11h00 | Newcastle x Burnley | Star+

11h00 | Manchester United x Crystal Palace | ESPN; Star+

11h00 | Everton x Luton | Star+

11h00 | Bournemouth x Arsenal | Star+

13h30 | Tottenham x Liverpool | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball; Canal Goat

10h30 | FSV Mainz 05 x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball

10h30 | FC Koln x VfB Stuttgart | OneFootball

10h30 | VfL BOCHUM x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball

10h30 | FC Heidenheim x Union Berlin | OneFootball

13h30 | RB Leipzig x Bayern de Munique | OneFootball; CazéTv

LA LIGA

09h00 | Getafe x Villarreal | Star+

11h15 | Rayo Vallecano x Mallorca | Star+

13h30 | Girona x Real Madrid | ESPN; Star+

16h00 | Real Sociedad x Athletic Club | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

10h00 | Lecce x Napoli | ESPN 3; Star+

13h00 | Ac Milan x Lazio | Star+

15h45 | Salernitana x Inter | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

12h00 | Clermont Foot x PSG | ESPN 2; Star+ 

16h00 | Monaco x Marseille | Star+

 

