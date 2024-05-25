Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (25)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 25 de maio de 2024

Legenda: O Manchester City entra em campo neste sábado (25).
Foto: OLI SCARFF / AFP

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro séries B e C, além de confronto pelos campeonatos europeus, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (25). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (25)

COPA DA INGLATERRA

11h00 | Manchester City x Manchester United | Star+

LA LIGA

09h00 | Osasuna x Villarreal | Star+

11h15 | Real Sociedad x Atlético de Madrid | Star+

13h30 | Almeria x Cadiz | Star+

13h30 | Rayo Vallecano x Athletic Club | Star+

16h00 | Real Madrid x Real Betis | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

13h00 | Juventus x Monza | Star+

15h45 | AC Milan x Salernitana | Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

21h00 | Guarani-SP x Paysandu | Premiere 2; SporTv 2

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

17h00 | Confiança x ABC | Dazn; Nosso Futebol; Zapping Tv

17h00 | Náutico x Remo | Dazn; Nosso Futebol

19h30 | Sampaio Corrêa x Botafogo-PB | Dazn; Nosso Futebol

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/brasileirão série c
Esportes/brasileirão série d
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Rayo Vallecano x Athletic Club hoje, 25/5: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Athletic Club saiu vitorioso do confronto deste sábado, pela La Liga.

A. Seraphim Há 1 hora
Almeria vs Cadiz

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Almeria x Cadiz hoje, 25/5: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Almeria saiu vitorioso do confronto deste sábado, pela La Liga.

A. Seraphim Há 1 hora
Imagem do elenco do Fortaleza embarcando para Recife

Jogada

Fortaleza viaja para Recife com Brítez e Pochettino; veja relacionados

Em contrapartida, o atacante Marinho e o meio-campista Calebe não viajaram com a delegação tricolor

Leví Lima* Há 1 hora
Juventus vs Monza

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Juventus x Monza hoje, 25/5: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Juventus saiu vitorioso do confronto deste sábado, pelo Campeonato Italiano - Serie A.

A. Seraphim Há 1 hora
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Real Sociedad x Atletico Madrid hoje, 25/5: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Atletico Madrid saiu vitorioso do confronto deste sábado, pela La Liga.

A. Seraphim 25 de Maio de 2024
Osasuna vs Villarreal

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Osasuna x Villarreal hoje, 25/5: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

O confronto terminou empatado, pela La Liga.

A. Seraphim 25 de Maio de 2024