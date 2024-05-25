Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (25)

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro séries B e C, além de confronto pelos campeonatos europeus, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (25).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (25)
COPA DA INGLATERRA
11h00 | Manchester City x Manchester United | Star+
LA LIGA
09h00 | Osasuna x Villarreal | Star+
11h15 | Real Sociedad x Atlético de Madrid | Star+
13h30 | Almeria x Cadiz | Star+
13h30 | Rayo Vallecano x Athletic Club | Star+
16h00 | Real Madrid x Real Betis | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
13h00 | Juventus x Monza | Star+
15h45 | AC Milan x Salernitana | Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
21h00 | Guarani-SP x Paysandu | Premiere 2; SporTv 2
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
17h00 | Confiança x ABC | Dazn; Nosso Futebol; Zapping Tv
17h00 | Náutico x Remo | Dazn; Nosso Futebol
19h30 | Sampaio Corrêa x Botafogo-PB | Dazn; Nosso Futebol