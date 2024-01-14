Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (14)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 14 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: Real Madrid e Barcelona entram em campo neste domingo (14).
Foto: LLUIS GENE / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo futebol nacional, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (14). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (14)

COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR

14h | Capital-DF x América-MG | Paulistão YouTube

14h15 | Novorizontino-SP x Tiradentes-PI | SporTV

16h | Atlético-GO x Corinthians-SP | CazéTV

16h30 | Ituano-SP x Criciúma-SC | SporTV

18h15 | Coimbra-MG x Grêmio-RS | CazéTV

18h45 | Athletico-PR x Ponte Preta-SP | SporTV

20h30 | Fortaleza x CRB-AL | CazéTV

21h | Ferroviária-SP x São Paulo | SporTV

NORDESTÃO

16h | Botafogo-PB x Potiguar de Mossoró-RN | DAZN

19h | Altos-PI x ASA-AL | DAZN

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

08h30 | Lazio x Lecce | Star+

11h | Cagliari x Bologna | Star+

14h | Fiorentina x Udinese | Star+

16h45 | Milan x Roma | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

09h | Lille x Lorient | Star+

13h05 | Le Havre x Lyon | ESPN e Star+

16h45 | Lens x PSG | ESPN 3 e Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS - 2ª DIVISÃO

09h | QPR x Watford | Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

10h | Almería x Girona | ESPN 4 e Star+

12h15 | Cádiz x Valencia | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL - 2ª DIVISÃO

10h | Andorra x Leganés | Star+

12h15 | Cartagena x Villarreal II | Star+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

10h | Antalyaspor x Trabzonspor | Star+

13h | Gazisehir Gaziantep x Fenerbahce | Star+

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

10h30 | Go Ahead Eagles x Ajax | Star+

12h45 | Feyenoord x NEC Nijmegen | Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

11h | Everton x Aston Villa | ESPN e Star+

13h30 | Manchester United x Tottenham | Star+

COPA DA ÁSIA

11h30 | Emirados Árabes Unidos x Hong Kong | Star+

14h30 | Irã x Palestina | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | Bochum x Werder Bremen | SporTV e OneFootball

13h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x Stuttgart | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

15h | Benfica x Rio Ave | Star+

17h30 | Porto x Braga | Star+

SUPERCOPA DA ESPANHA

16h | Real Madrid x Barcelona | ESPN e Star+

 

 

 

 

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (14)

