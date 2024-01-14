Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (14)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo futebol nacional, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (14).
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (14)
COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR
14h | Capital-DF x América-MG | Paulistão YouTube
14h15 | Novorizontino-SP x Tiradentes-PI | SporTV
16h | Atlético-GO x Corinthians-SP | CazéTV
16h30 | Ituano-SP x Criciúma-SC | SporTV
18h15 | Coimbra-MG x Grêmio-RS | CazéTV
18h45 | Athletico-PR x Ponte Preta-SP | SporTV
20h30 | Fortaleza x CRB-AL | CazéTV
21h | Ferroviária-SP x São Paulo | SporTV
NORDESTÃO
16h | Botafogo-PB x Potiguar de Mossoró-RN | DAZN
19h | Altos-PI x ASA-AL | DAZN
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
08h30 | Lazio x Lecce | Star+
11h | Cagliari x Bologna | Star+
14h | Fiorentina x Udinese | Star+
16h45 | Milan x Roma | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
09h | Lille x Lorient | Star+
13h05 | Le Havre x Lyon | ESPN e Star+
16h45 | Lens x PSG | ESPN 3 e Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS - 2ª DIVISÃO
09h | QPR x Watford | Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
10h | Almería x Girona | ESPN 4 e Star+
12h15 | Cádiz x Valencia | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL - 2ª DIVISÃO
10h | Andorra x Leganés | Star+
12h15 | Cartagena x Villarreal II | Star+
CAMPEONATO TURCO
10h | Antalyaspor x Trabzonspor | Star+
13h | Gazisehir Gaziantep x Fenerbahce | Star+
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
10h30 | Go Ahead Eagles x Ajax | Star+
12h45 | Feyenoord x NEC Nijmegen | Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
11h | Everton x Aston Villa | ESPN e Star+
13h30 | Manchester United x Tottenham | Star+
COPA DA ÁSIA
11h30 | Emirados Árabes Unidos x Hong Kong | Star+
14h30 | Irã x Palestina | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | Bochum x Werder Bremen | SporTV e OneFootball
13h30 | Borussia Monchengladbach x Stuttgart | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
15h | Benfica x Rio Ave | Star+
17h30 | Porto x Braga | Star+
SUPERCOPA DA ESPANHA
16h | Real Madrid x Barcelona | ESPN e Star+