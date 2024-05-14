Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (14)

Com duelos pela Libertadores e Sul-Americana, além de confrontos pelas principais ligas europeias e do Campeonato Brasileiro séries B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (14).
JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (14)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h00 | Tottenham x Manchester City | Star+
LA LIGA
14h30 | Osasuna x Mallorca | Star+
16h30 | Real Madrid x Alavés | Star+
17h00 | Girona x Alavés | Star+
LIBERTADORES
19h00 | Talleres Córdoba x Cobresal | Star+
19h00 | LDU de Quito x Junior Barranquilla | Paramount+
19h00 | Peñarol x Atlético-MG | Star+
21h30 | River Plate x Libertad Asunción | Paramount+
23h00 | Millonaros x Palestino | Star+
SUL-AMERICANA
19h00 | Racing Montevideo x Nacional Asunción | Star+
21h00 | Defensa Y Justicia x Independiente Medellin | Star+
21h00 | Sportivo Ameliano x Rayo Zuliano | Paramount+
21h30 | Corinthians x Argentinos Juniors | Paramount+; SBT
23h00 | Nacional Potosí x Sportivo Trinidense | Paramount+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
19h00 | Vila Nova x Novorizontino | Premiere; TV Brasil; Canal Goat
19h00 | Avaí x CRB | Premiere; SporTv
21h30 | Botafogo-SP x Chapecoense | Premiere; TV Brasil; Canal Goat
21h30 | Coritiba x Guarani | Premiere; SporTv