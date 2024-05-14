Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (14)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 14 de maio de 2024

Legenda: O Real Madrid entra em campo nesta terça-feira (14)
Foto: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Com duelos pela Libertadores e Sul-Americana, além de confrontos pelas principais ligas europeias e do Campeonato Brasileiro séries B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (14). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (14)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h00 | Tottenham x Manchester City | Star+

LA LIGA

14h30 | Osasuna x Mallorca | Star+

16h30 | Real Madrid x Alavés | Star+

17h00 | Girona x Alavés | Star+

LIBERTADORES

19h00 | Talleres Córdoba x Cobresal | Star+

19h00 | LDU de Quito x Junior Barranquilla | Paramount+

19h00 | Peñarol x Atlético-MG | Star+

21h30 | River Plate x Libertad Asunción | Paramount+

23h00 | Millonaros x Palestino | Star+

SUL-AMERICANA

19h00 | Racing Montevideo x Nacional Asunción | Star+

21h00 | Defensa Y Justicia x Independiente Medellin | Star+

21h00 | Sportivo Ameliano x Rayo Zuliano | Paramount+

21h30 | Corinthians x Argentinos Juniors | Paramount+; SBT

23h00 | Nacional Potosí x Sportivo Trinidense | Paramount+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Vila Nova x Novorizontino | Premiere; TV Brasil; Canal Goat

19h00 | Avaí x CRB | Premiere; SporTv

21h30 | Botafogo-SP x Chapecoense | Premiere; TV Brasil; Canal Goat

21h30 | Coritiba x Guarani | Premiere; SporTv

 

