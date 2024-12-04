Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (4)

Com jogos pelos torneios europeus, além de duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quarta-feira (4).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (4)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
19h00 | Vasco x Atlético-MG | Premiere
20h00 | Vitória x Grêmio | Premiere 6
20h00 | São Paulo x Juventude | Premiere
20h00 | Criciúma x Flamengo | Premiere
21h30 | Internacional x Botafogo | Premiere
21h30 | Cruzeiro x Palmeiras | Premiere; SporTV
21h30 | Atlético-GO x Fortaleza | Premiere 7; Verdes Mares
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h30 | Everton x Wolves | Disney+ Premium
16h30 | Manchester City x Nottingham Forest | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4
16h30 | Newcastle x Liverpool | Disney+ Premium
16h30 | Southampton x Chelsea | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 2
17h15 | Arsenal x Manchester United | Disney+; ESPN
17h15 | Aston Villa x Brentford | Disney+ Premium
LA LIGA
17h00 | Athletic Club x Real Madrid | Disney+ Premium