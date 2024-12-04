Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (4)

Escrito por Hugo Eduardo, hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 4 de dezembro de 2024

Legenda: O Botafogo entra em campo nesta quarta-feira (4)
Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo

Com jogos pelos torneios europeus, além de duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quarta-feira (4).

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (4)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

19h00 | Vasco x Atlético-MG | Premiere 

20h00 | Vitória x Grêmio | Premiere 6

20h00 | São Paulo x Juventude | Premiere 

20h00 | Criciúma x Flamengo | Premiere

21h30 | Internacional x Botafogo | Premiere 

21h30 | Cruzeiro x Palmeiras | Premiere; SporTV

21h30 | Atlético-GO x Fortaleza | Premiere 7; Verdes Mares

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h30 | Everton x Wolves | Disney+ Premium

16h30 | Manchester City x Nottingham Forest | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4

16h30 | Newcastle x Liverpool | Disney+ Premium

16h30 | Southampton x Chelsea | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 2

17h15 | Arsenal x Manchester United | Disney+; ESPN

17h15 | Aston Villa x Brentford | Disney+ Premium

LA LIGA

17h00 | Athletic Club x Real Madrid | Disney+ Premium

 

