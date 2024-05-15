Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (15)

Com duelos pela Libertadores e Sul-Americana, além de confrontos pelas principais ligas europeias e do Campeonato Brasileiro séries B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quarta-feira (15).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (15)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
15H45 | Brighton x Chelsea | ESPN; Star+
16h00 | Manchester United x Newcastle | Star+
LA LIGA
14h30 | Sevilla x Cádiz | Star+
14h30 | Rayo Vallecano x Granada CF | Star+
17h00 | Getafe x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 3; Star+
17h00 | Celta de Vigo x Athletic Club | Star+
FINAL COPA ITÁLIA
16h00 | Atalanta x Juventus | ESPN 4; Star+
COPA LIBERTADORES
19h00 | The Strongest x Huachipato | Paramount+
19h00 | Deportivo Tachira FC x Club Nacional | ESPN 4; Star+
21h00 | Alianza Lima x Colo Colo | ESPN 3; Star+
21h30 | Palmeiras x Independiente del Valle | TV Globo (SP, RS, PR); ESPN; Star+
21h30 | Flamengo x Bolívar | TV Globo; Paramount+
COPA SUL-AMERICANA
19h00 | Athletico-PR x Danubio | ESPN; Star+
19h00 | Belgrano Cordoba x Real Tomayapo | Star+
19h00 | Lanus x Metropolitanos FC | Paramount+
21h00 | Boca Juniors x Fortaleza | ESPN 4; Star+
21h00 | Cuiabá x Deportivo Garcilaso | Paramount+
23h00 | Cesar Vallejo x Always Ready | ESPN 4; Star+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
19h00 | Brusque x Operário-PR | Premiere 3; Canal Goat
19h00 | América-MG x Mirassol | Premiere FC; Canal Goat
19h00 | Ituano x Sport Recife | SporTV; Premiere 2
21h30 | Paysandu x Goiás | SporTV; Premiere 2
21h30 | Ponte Preta x Santos | Band; TV Brasil; Premiere FC; Canal Goat
21h30 | Ceará x Amazonas | Band (CE, AM, BA, MA, PI, SE); Premiere 3; Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
16h00 | Nice x PSG | Star+