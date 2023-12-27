Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta (27)

Nesta quarta-feira (27) a bola vai rolar no futebol internacional. Pela Premier League, o Campeonato Inglês, Chelsea e Manchester City entram em campo. Além disso, o Campeonato Belga e Escocês também movimentam a quarta de futebol. Confira abaixo os horários e onde assistir cada partida.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (27)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h30 | Brentford x Wolves | ESPN 4 e Star+
16h30 | Chelsea x Crystal Palace | Star+
17h15 | Everton x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO BELGA
16h45 | Anderlecht x Cercle Brugge | Star+
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
17h | Hibernian x Heart Of Midlothian | Star+