Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta (27)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 27 de dezembro de 2023

Legenda: Chelsea e Wolves entram em campo nesta quarta-feira (27).
Foto: PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Nesta quarta-feira (27) a bola vai rolar no futebol internacional. Pela Premier League, o Campeonato Inglês, Chelsea e Manchester City entram em campo. Além disso, o Campeonato Belga e Escocês também movimentam a quarta de futebol. Confira abaixo os horários e onde assistir cada partida. 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (27)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h30 | Brentford x Wolves | ESPN 4 e Star+

16h30 | Chelsea x Crystal Palace | Star+

17h15 | Everton x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

16h45 | Anderlecht x Cercle Brugge | Star+

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

17h | Hibernian x Heart Of Midlothian | Star+

 

 

 

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/futebol internacional
Esportes/jogos de hoje

Jogada

Bernardinho assume comando da seleção brasileira de vôlei masculino para Jogos de Paris-2024

Atualmente coordenador das seleções masculinas, Bernardinho vai acumular funções até Paris-2024

Agência Estado Há 1 hora
Fortaleza

Jogada

Fortaleza confirma lista de atletas inscritos para a Copinha 2024; veja relacionados

Tricolor de Aço está no Grupo 11, com sede em Assis

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Show do Esporte: Entrevista com diretor da base do Ceará e Fortaleza de olho em goleiro do Flamengo

Acompanhe o Programa desta quarta-feira (27)

Redação 27 de Dezembro de 2023

Jogada

Elenco do Ceará inicia treinos remotos visando temporada 2024

O clube se reapresenta presencialmente no dia 2 de janeiro

Vladimir Marques 27 de Dezembro de 2023
luisa

Jogada

Triatleta Luisa Baptista segue melhorando e passa a respirar sem a ajuda de aparelhos

Novo boletim médico foi divulgado nesta quarta-feira (27)

Redação 27 de Dezembro de 2023

Jogada

Jogada 2ºT: Entrevista com Comissão da Reforma estatutária do Vovô / Leão encaminha saídas

Acompanhe o programa desta quarta-feira (27)

Redação 27 de Dezembro de 2023