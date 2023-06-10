Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (10)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (10) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (10)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Coritiba x Santos | Premiere
- 18h30 | Corinthians x Cuiabá | Premiere
- 18h30 | Atlético-MG x RB Bragantino | Premiere
- 18h30 | Bahia x Cruzeiro | SporTV e Premiere
- 21h | Botafogo x Fortaleza | SporTV e Premiere
LIGA DOS CAMPEÕES DA EUROPA
- 16h | Manchester City x Inter de Milão | SBT, TNT e HBO Max
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 16h | Vila Nova x Guarani | SporTV e Premiere
- 17h | Ituano x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere
- 17h | Novorizontino x Sampaio Corrêa | Band e Premiere
- 19h30 | Ceará x CRB | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 20h | Boca Juniors x Lanús | Star+