Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (10)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 10 de junho de 2023

Foto de jogadores do Manchester City
Legenda: Manchester City entra em campo nesta sexta
Foto: Adrian DENNIS / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (10) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (10)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Coritiba x Santos | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Corinthians x Cuiabá | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Atlético-MG x RB Bragantino | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Bahia x Cruzeiro | SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h | Botafogo x Fortaleza | SporTV e Premiere

LIGA DOS CAMPEÕES DA EUROPA

  • 16h | Manchester City x Inter de Milão | SBT, TNT e HBO Max

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 16h | Vila Nova x Guarani | SporTV e Premiere
  • 17h | Ituano x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere
  • 17h | Novorizontino x Sampaio Corrêa | Band e Premiere
  • 19h30 | Ceará x CRB | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 20h | Boca Juniors x Lanús | Star+

