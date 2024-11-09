Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (9)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (9).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (9)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
16h30 | Vitória x Corinthians | Globo; Premiere
16h30 | Botafogo x Cuiabá | Globo; Premiere
19h00 | Fortaleza x Vasco | Premiere
19h00 | Atlético-GO x RB Bragantino | Premiere
19h00 | Juventude x Bahia | Premiere
19h00 | Cruzeiro x Criciúma | Premiere
21h00 | São Paulo x Athlético-PR | SporTv; Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
17h00 | Novorizontino x Operário-PR | Premiere; Band; Canal Goat
17h00 | Avaí x Mirassol | Globo; Premiere; Tv Brasil; Canal Goat
17h00 | CRB x Goiás | Premiere; Band Play; Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
12h00 | West Ham x Everton | Disney+; Disney+ Premium
12h00 | Wolves x Southampton | Disney+ Premium
12h00 | Crystal Palace x Fulham | Disney+ Premium
12h00 | Brentford x Bournemouth | Disney+ Premium
14h30 | Brighton x Manchester City | Disney+; Disney+ Premium
17h00 | Liverpool x Aston Villa | Disney+ Premium
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | FC ST. Pauli x Bayern de Munique | CazéTv; OneFootball
11h30 | VfL BOCHUM x Bayern Leverkusen | OneFootball
11h30 | FSV Mainz 05 x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball; Canal Goat
11h30 | Werder Bremen x Holstein Kiel | OneFootball
14h30 | RB Leipzig x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball; CazéTv
LA LIGA
10h00 | Real Madrid x Osasuna | Disney+; Disney+ Premium
12h15 | Villarreal x Alavés | Disney+ Premium
17h00 | Leganés x Sevilla | Disney+ Premium
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
11h00 | Venezia x Parma | Disney+ Premium
14h00 | Cagliari x AC Milan | Disney+ Premium
16h45 | Juventus x Torino | Disney+; Disney+ Premium