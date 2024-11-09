Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (9)

Escrito por Hugo Eduardo, hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 9 de novembro de 2024

Legenda: O Botafogo entra em campo neste sábado (9)
Foto: Vítor Silva/Botafogo

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (9).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (9)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A 

16h30 | Vitória x Corinthians | Globo; Premiere

16h30 | Botafogo x Cuiabá | Globo; Premiere

19h00 | Fortaleza x Vasco | Premiere 

19h00 | Atlético-GO x RB Bragantino | Premiere 

19h00 | Juventude x Bahia | Premiere 

19h00 | Cruzeiro x Criciúma | Premiere 

21h00 | São Paulo x Athlético-PR | SporTv; Premiere 

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

17h00 | Novorizontino x Operário-PR | Premiere; Band; Canal Goat

17h00 | Avaí x Mirassol | Globo; Premiere; Tv Brasil; Canal Goat

17h00 | CRB x Goiás | Premiere; Band Play; Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

12h00 | West Ham x Everton | Disney+; Disney+ Premium

12h00 | Wolves x Southampton | Disney+ Premium

12h00 | Crystal Palace x Fulham | Disney+ Premium

12h00 | Brentford x Bournemouth | Disney+ Premium

14h30 | Brighton x Manchester City | Disney+; Disney+ Premium

17h00 | Liverpool x Aston Villa | Disney+ Premium

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | FC ST. Pauli x Bayern de Munique | CazéTv; OneFootball 

11h30 | VfL BOCHUM x Bayern Leverkusen | OneFootball

11h30 | FSV Mainz 05 x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball; Canal Goat

11h30 | Werder Bremen x Holstein Kiel | OneFootball

14h30 | RB Leipzig x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball; CazéTv

LA LIGA

10h00 | Real Madrid x Osasuna | Disney+; Disney+ Premium

12h15 | Villarreal x Alavés | Disney+ Premium

17h00 | Leganés x Sevilla | Disney+ Premium

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

11h00 | Venezia x Parma | Disney+ Premium

14h00 | Cagliari x AC Milan | Disney+ Premium

16h45 | Juventus x Torino | Disney+; Disney+ Premium

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional

Jogada

Internacional vence o Fluminense, chega a 14 jogos de invencibilidade e encosta no Fortaleza

Colorado chega aos 59 pontos, enquanto o Leão tem 60 e ainda enfrenta o Vasco na rodada

Agência Estado e Diário do Nordeste Há -59 segundos
Jogador do San Antonio Spurs tentando a cesta

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (9)

Confira os jogos da NBA deste sábado, dia 9 de novembro de 2024

Hugo Eduardo Há 1 hora

Jogada

Ceará x Fortaleza pelo Cearense Feminino: confira horário, palpites e onde assistir

Partida é válida pela 5ª rodada da 1ª Fase

Vladimir Marques Há 1 hora
Botafogo

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (9)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 9 de novembro de 2024

Hugo Eduardo Há 1 hora

Jogada

Presidente da CBF nega conversa para acerto com Guardiola: 'Não fizemos nenhum tipo de busca'

Técnico espanhol, um dos melhores do mundo, tem contrato com o Manchester City até junho de 2025

Agência Estado 08 de Novembro de 2024
Marcelo Paz, CEO do Fortaleza

Jogada

Fortaleza projeta vender jogadores ao final da temporada, confirma Marcelo Paz

Informação foi confirmada em entrevista exclusiva ao Jogada 1º Tempo

Daniel Farias 08 de Novembro de 2024