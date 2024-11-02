Diário do Nordeste
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (2)

Escrito por Hugo Eduardo , hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 2 de novembro de 2024

Legenda: O Santos entra em campo neste sábado (2)
Foto: Raul Baretta/ Santos FC.

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (2).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (2)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

18h30 | Athlético-PR x Vitória | CazéTv

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

16h30 | Santos x Vila Nova | Space; Premiere

17h00 | Goiás x Guarani | Premiere; Canal Goat; Band

17h00 | Chapecoense x Novorizontino | Premiere; Canal Goat; Band; Tv Brasil

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

09h30 | Newcastle x Arsenal | Disney+Premium

12h00 | Southampton x Everton | Disney+Premium

12h00 | Nottingham Forest x West Ham | Disney+Premium

12h00 | Liverpool x Brighton | Disney+Premium

12h00 | Ipswich x Leicester | Disney+Premium

12h00 | Bournemouth x Manchester City | Disney+Premium; Disney+

14h30 | Wolves x Crystal Palace | Disney+Premium; Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | Holstein Kiel x FC Heidenheim | OneFootball

11h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x FC Augsburg | OneFootball

11h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x FC St. Pauli | OneFootball

11h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball

11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Union Berlin | OneFootball; CazéTv

14h30 | Borussia Dortmund x RB Leipzig | OneFootball; CazéTv

LA LIGA

10h00 | Osasuna x Valladolid | Disney+Premium

12h15 | Girona x Leganes | Disney+Premium

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

11h00 | Bologna x Lecce | Disney+Premium

14h00 | Udinese x Juventus | Disney+Premium

16h45 | Monza x AC Milan | Disney+Premium

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

13h00 | PSG x Lens | CazéTv

17h00 | Saint Etienne x Strasbourg | Tv5 Monde

 

