Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste sábado (2)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A e B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste sábado (2).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (2)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
18h30 | Athlético-PR x Vitória | CazéTv
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
16h30 | Santos x Vila Nova | Space; Premiere
17h00 | Goiás x Guarani | Premiere; Canal Goat; Band
17h00 | Chapecoense x Novorizontino | Premiere; Canal Goat; Band; Tv Brasil
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
09h30 | Newcastle x Arsenal | Disney+Premium
12h00 | Southampton x Everton | Disney+Premium
12h00 | Nottingham Forest x West Ham | Disney+Premium
12h00 | Liverpool x Brighton | Disney+Premium
12h00 | Ipswich x Leicester | Disney+Premium
12h00 | Bournemouth x Manchester City | Disney+Premium; Disney+
14h30 | Wolves x Crystal Palace | Disney+Premium; Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | Holstein Kiel x FC Heidenheim | OneFootball
11h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x FC Augsburg | OneFootball
11h30 | 1899 Hoffenheim x FC St. Pauli | OneFootball
11h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball
11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Union Berlin | OneFootball; CazéTv
14h30 | Borussia Dortmund x RB Leipzig | OneFootball; CazéTv
LA LIGA
10h00 | Osasuna x Valladolid | Disney+Premium
12h15 | Girona x Leganes | Disney+Premium
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
11h00 | Bologna x Lecce | Disney+Premium
14h00 | Udinese x Juventus | Disney+Premium
16h45 | Monza x AC Milan | Disney+Premium
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
13h00 | PSG x Lens | CazéTv
17h00 | Saint Etienne x Strasbourg | Tv5 Monde