Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (25)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 25 de agosto de 2024

Legenda: O Real Madrid entra em campo neste domingo (25)
Foto: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confronto pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (25).

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (25)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

16h00 | Bahia x Botafogo | Premiere; TV Globo
16h00 | Fortaleza x Corinthians | Premiere; TV Globo
16h00 | Criciúma x Grêmio | Premiere
18h30 | São Paulo x Vitória | Premiere
19h00 | Internacional x Cruzeiro | Premiere
20h00 | Flamengo x RB Bragantino | Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

16h00 | Botafogo-SP x Guarani | Canal Goat; Band TV; Premiere
18h30 | Chapecoense x CRB | Premiere; SporTV
18h30 | Vila Nova x América-MG | Canal Goat; Premiere; TV Brasil

PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)

10h00 | Bournemouth x Newcastle | Disney+
10h00 | Wolvehampton x Chelsea | Disney+
12h30 | Liverpool x Brentford | Disney+

BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)

10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x Bayern de Munique | Cazé TV; Onefootball
12h30 | FC St. Pauli x FC Heidenheim | Onefootball

LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)

12h00 | Real Madrid x Valladolid | Disney+
14h00 | Leganes x Las Palmas | Disney+
14h15 | Alavés x Real Bétis | Disney+
16h30 | Atlético de Madrid x Girona | Disney+

SERIE A (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)

13h30 | Fiorentina x Venezia | Disney+
13h30 | Torino x Atalanta | Disney+
15h45 | Napoli x Bologna | Disney+
15h45 | Roma x Empoli | Disney+

LIGUE 1 (CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS)

15h45 | Olympique Marseille x Reims | Cazé TV

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO 

17h00 | Racing x Independiente | Disney+
20h30 | River Plate x Newells Old Boys | Disney+

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol internacional
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Imagem do atacante do Real Madrid Kylian Mbappé

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (25)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 25 de agosto de 2024

Redação Há 2 horas
Foto de Malik Willis, jogador do Tennessee Titans

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NFL: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (25)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 25 de agosto de 2024

Daniel Farias Há 2 horas

Jogada

Anápolis x Iguatu na Série D: confira horário, onde assistir e escalações

Equipes entram em campo para disputar as quartas de final da Série D

Daniel Farias Há 2 horas
fortaleza x corinthians

Jogada

Fortaleza x Corinthians: veja horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Equipes se enfrentam pela 24ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro

Marta Negreiros Há 2 horas
Imagem do carro da McLarenLando Norris

Jogada

GP da Holanda de F1: veja horário da largada, quem é o pole position e onde assistir

O maior vencedor do circuito é Jim Clark, com quatro vitórias

Redação 25 de Agosto de 2024
Wolverhampton

Jogada

Wolverhampton x Chelsea: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Ambas as equipes estrearam com derrota na competição

Hugo Eduardo 25 de Agosto de 2024