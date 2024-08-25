Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (25)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confronto pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (25).
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (25)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
16h00 | Bahia x Botafogo | Premiere; TV Globo
16h00 | Fortaleza x Corinthians | Premiere; TV Globo
16h00 | Criciúma x Grêmio | Premiere
18h30 | São Paulo x Vitória | Premiere
19h00 | Internacional x Cruzeiro | Premiere
20h00 | Flamengo x RB Bragantino | Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h00 | Botafogo-SP x Guarani | Canal Goat; Band TV; Premiere
18h30 | Chapecoense x CRB | Premiere; SporTV
18h30 | Vila Nova x América-MG | Canal Goat; Premiere; TV Brasil
PREMIER LEAGUE (CAMPEONATO INGLÊS)
10h00 | Bournemouth x Newcastle | Disney+
10h00 | Wolvehampton x Chelsea | Disney+
12h30 | Liverpool x Brentford | Disney+
BUNDESLIGA (CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO)
10h30 | VfL Wolfsburg x Bayern de Munique | Cazé TV; Onefootball
12h30 | FC St. Pauli x FC Heidenheim | Onefootball
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
12h00 | Real Madrid x Valladolid | Disney+
14h00 | Leganes x Las Palmas | Disney+
14h15 | Alavés x Real Bétis | Disney+
16h30 | Atlético de Madrid x Girona | Disney+
SERIE A (CAMPEONATO ITALIANO)
13h30 | Fiorentina x Venezia | Disney+
13h30 | Torino x Atalanta | Disney+
15h45 | Napoli x Bologna | Disney+
15h45 | Roma x Empoli | Disney+
LIGUE 1 (CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS)
15h45 | Olympique Marseille x Reims | Cazé TV
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
17h00 | Racing x Independiente | Disney+
20h30 | River Plate x Newells Old Boys | Disney+