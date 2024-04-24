Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (24)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 24 de abril de 2024

Legenda: O Fluminense entra em campo nesta quarta-feira (24)
Foto: PABLO PORCIUNCULA / AFP

Com duelos por competições internacionais, finais de Copa além de diversos campeonatos locais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quarta-feira (24). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (24)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h00 | Brighton x Manchester City | ESPN; Star+

COPA LIBERTADORES

19h00 | Cerro Porteno x Fluminense | Paramount+
19h00 | Cobresal x Talleres Cordoba | Paramount+
21h00 | Barcelona SC x São Paulo | ESPN; Star+
21h00 | Palestino x Millonarios | ESPN 4; Star+

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

19h00 | Nacional Asuncion x Racing Montevideo | ESPN 4; Star+
19h00 | Metropolitanos FC x Lanus | Paramount+
21h00 | Fortaleza x Boca Juniors | Star+
21h00 | Always Ready x Cesar Vallejo | Paramount+
23h00 | Independiente Medellin x Defensa y Justicia | ESPN 4; Star+
23h00 | Delfin SC x Internacional | Paramount+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

15h00 | Udinese x Roma | ESPN 3; Star+

