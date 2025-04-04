Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta (4)
Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 4 de abril de 2025
A agenda do futebol nesta sexta-feira (4) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (4)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 13h30 | Eintracht Braunschweig x Paderborn | OneFootball
- 13h30 | Karlsruher x Hannover | OneFootball
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE FEMININA
- 14h | Suécia feminino x Itália feminino (Liga A) | Disney+
- 16h | Inglaterra feminino x Bélgica feminino (Liga A) | ESPN 3 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO AUSTRÍACO
- 14h30 | Sturm Graz x Rapid Viena | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
- 15h | Al Hilal x Al Nassr | BandSports, Canal GOAT e Esporte na Band (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 15h30 | Augsburg x Bayern | Sportv, Canal GOAT e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 15h45 | Genoa x Udinese | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 16h | Rayo Vallecano x Espanyol | Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 16h | Blackburn x Middlesbrough | Disney+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 16h15 | AVS x Estoril | Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SUB-20
- 20h30 | Internacional sub-20 x Juventude sub-20 | Sportv
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 21h | Paysandu x Athletico-PR | ESPN e Disney+
