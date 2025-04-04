Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta (4)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 4 de abril de 2025

Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 10:24)
Jogada
Legenda: Cristiano Ronaldo, jogador do Al-Nassr
Foto: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP

A agenda do futebol nesta sexta-feira (4) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (4)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 13h30 | Eintracht Braunschweig x Paderborn | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Karlsruher x Hannover | OneFootball

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE FEMININA

  • 14h | Suécia feminino x Itália feminino (Liga A) | Disney+
  • 16h | Inglaterra feminino x Bélgica feminino (Liga A) | ESPN 3 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO AUSTRÍACO

  • 14h30 | Sturm Graz x Rapid Viena | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 15h | Al Hilal x Al Nassr | BandSports, Canal GOAT e Esporte na Band (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 15h30 | Augsburg x Bayern | Sportv, Canal GOAT e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 15h45 | Genoa x Udinese | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 16h | Rayo Vallecano x Espanyol | Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 16h | Blackburn x Middlesbrough | Disney+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 16h15 | AVS x Estoril | Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SUB-20

  • 20h30 | Internacional sub-20 x Juventude sub-20 | Sportv

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 21h | Paysandu x Athletico-PR | ESPN e Disney+
