Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (8)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 8 de junho de 2023

Palmeiras e Flamengo se enfrentam neste sábado
Legenda: Palmeiras e Flamengo se enfrentam neste sábado
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (8) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (8)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Cuiabá x Bahia | Premiere
  • 16h | Vasco x Cruzeiro | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Coritiba x América Mineiro | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Atlético Mineiro x Corinthians | Premiere
  • 21h | Palmeiras x Flamengo | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 11h | Guarani x Londrina | Band, SporTV e Premiere
  • 15h30 | ABC x Criciúma | SporTV e Premiere
  • 17h | Ituano x Juventude | Premiere
  • 17h | Avaí x Ponte Preta | Band e Premiere
  • 18h | Tombense x Sampaio Corrêa | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

  • 16h | Botafogo-PB x Brusque | Nosso Futebol
  • 16h | Amazonas x Paysandu | Nosso Futebol e DAZN
  • 19h | São Bernardo x Altos-PI | Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D

  • 15h | Caxias x Aimoré | FSports.TV
  • 15h | Atlético Alagoinhas x Jacuipense | FSports.TV
  • 16h | Inter de Limeira x Ferroviária | FSports.TV
  • 16h | Tocantinópolis x Ferroviário | FSports.TV

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 18h | Estudiantes x Racing | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 20h30 | San Lorenzo x River Plate | ESPN 4 e Star+

COPA OURO

  • 20h10 | Panamá x Catar | Star+
  • 23h10 | México x Costa Rica | Star+

