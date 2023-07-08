Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (8)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (8) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (8)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Cuiabá x Bahia | Premiere
- 16h | Vasco x Cruzeiro | Premiere
- 18h30 | Coritiba x América Mineiro | Premiere
- 18h30 | Atlético Mineiro x Corinthians | Premiere
- 21h | Palmeiras x Flamengo | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 11h | Guarani x Londrina | Band, SporTV e Premiere
- 15h30 | ABC x Criciúma | SporTV e Premiere
- 17h | Ituano x Juventude | Premiere
- 17h | Avaí x Ponte Preta | Band e Premiere
- 18h | Tombense x Sampaio Corrêa | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- 16h | Botafogo-PB x Brusque | Nosso Futebol
- 16h | Amazonas x Paysandu | Nosso Futebol e DAZN
- 19h | São Bernardo x Altos-PI | Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D
- 15h | Caxias x Aimoré | FSports.TV
- 15h | Atlético Alagoinhas x Jacuipense | FSports.TV
- 16h | Inter de Limeira x Ferroviária | FSports.TV
- 16h | Tocantinópolis x Ferroviário | FSports.TV
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 18h | Estudiantes x Racing | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 20h30 | San Lorenzo x River Plate | ESPN 4 e Star+
COPA OURO
- 20h10 | Panamá x Catar | Star+
- 23h10 | México x Costa Rica | Star+