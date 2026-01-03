Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (3)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 3 de dezembro de 2026
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (3) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (3)
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
Celta de Vigo x Valencia – 10h – ESPN e Disney+
Osasuna x Athletic Bilbao – 12h15 – ESPN Brasil (YouTube) e Disney+
Elche x Villarreal – 14h30 – ESPN 2 e Disney+
Espanyol x Barcelona – 17h – ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
Como x Udinese – 8h30 – Disney+
Genoa x Pisa – 11h – Disney+
Sassuolo x Parma – 11h – Disney+
Juventus x Lecce – 14h – ESPN e Disney+
Atalanta x Roma – 16h45 – Xsports e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
Aston Villa x Nottingham Forest – 9h30 – Xsports e Disney+
Wolverhampton x West Ham – 12h – ESPN e Disney+
Brighton x Burnley – 12h – ESPN 4 e Disney+
Bournemouth x Arsenal – 14h30 – Disney+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
Monaco x Lyon – 13h – CazéTV
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
Celtic x Rangers – 9h30 – Canal GOAT e OneFootball
Dundee United x Dundee – 12h – Canal GOAT e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
Benfica x Estoril – 15h – ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO NORTE-IRLANDÊS
Linfield x Bangor – 12h – OneFootball
Ballymena United x Glenavon – 12h – OneFootball
Carrick Rangers x Glentoran – 12h – OneFootball
Portadown x Cliftonville – 12h – OneFootball
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
Al Fateh x Al Shabab – 10h10 – BandSports
Al Ittihad x Al Taawoun – 14h30 – Canal GOAT
COPINHA
América-SP x CSA – 8h45 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Bahia x Inter de Limeira – 11h – Xsports (YouTube)
Santa Fé x Atlético-BA – 13h – Paulistão (YouTube)
Tanabi x Sobradinho – 13h – Paulistão (YouTube)
Bandeirante x Tuna Luso – 13h – Paulistão (YouTube)
Flamengo-SP x Rio Branco-ES – 13h – Paulistão (YouTube)
Juventus x FC Cascavel – 13h – Paulistão (YouTube)
Corinthians x Trindade – 14h45 – Record News e Xsports (TV e YouTube)
Chapecoense x Volta Redonda – 15h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Goiás x América-RN – 15h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Santa Cruz x Botafogo-SP – 15h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Retrô x São Bento – 15h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Vitória x Capivariano – 15h15 – Ulisses TV
XV de Jaú x Luverdense – 17h – Paulistão (YouTube)
Grêmio Prudente x Carajás – 17h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
I9 Futebol Clube x Guanabara City – 17h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Comercial x Atlético-PI – 18h – Paulistão (YouTube)
Assisense x Naviraiense – 18h45 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Araçatuba x Maricá – 19h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Francana x EC Patos – 19h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Ceará x Olímpico – 19h30 – Xsports (TV e YouTube)
Vasco x Velo Clube – 19h30 – CazéTV
América-MG x Noroeste – 20h15 – Paulistão (YouTube)
Athletic x Guarani – 21h – Paulistão (YouTube)
Athletico-PR x Oeste – 21h30 – Xsports (TV e YouTube)
Cruzeiro x Barra – 21h30 – CazéTV
COPA AFRICANA DE NAÇÕES – OITAVAS
Senegal x Sudão – 13h – Band, BandPlay, Band.com.br, BandSports e Esporte na Band (YouTube)
Mali x Tunísia – 16h – Band, BandPlay, Band.com.br, BandSports e Esporte na Band (YouTube)