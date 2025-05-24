Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (24)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 24 de maio de 2025
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (24) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (24)
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DA ÁSIA FEMININA – FINAL
- 9h | Melbourne City (F) x Wuhan Jiangda (F) | Disney+
CAMPEONATO UCRANIANO
- 9h30 | Rukh x Shakhtar Donetsk | OneFootball | Tempo Real
- 12h | Dínamo de Kiev x Kolos Kovalivka | OneFootball | Tempo Real
SEGUNDA DIVISÃO INGLESA – FINAL DOS PLAYOFFS DE ACESSO
- 11h | Sheffield United x Sunderland | ESPN 3 e Disney+ | Tempo Real
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 11h15 | Real Madrid x Real Sociedad | ESPN e Disney+ | Tempo Real
- 13h30 | Espanyol x Las Palmas | ESPN e Disney+ | Tempo Real
- 13h30 | Leganés x Valladolid | Disney+ | Tempo Real
- 16h | Getafe x Celta de Vigo | ESPN 4 e Disney+ | Tempo Real
- 16h | Alavés x Osasuna | Disney+ | Tempo Real
- 16h | Rayo Vallecano x Mallorca | Disney+ | Tempo Real
CAMPEONATO AUSTRÍACO
- 12h | RB Salzburg x Rapid Viena | OneFootball | Tempo Real
- 12h | Austria Viena x BW Linz | OneFootball | Tempo Real
- 12h | Sturm Graz x Wolfsberger | OneFootball | Tempo Real
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMININA – FINAL
- 13h | Arsenal (F) x Barcelona (F) | TNT, HBO Max, DAZN e DAZN Women's Football (YouTube) | Tempo Real
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 13h | Bologna x Genoa | ESPN 4 e Disney+ | Tempo Real
- 15h45 | Milan x Monza | ESPN 2 e Disney+ | Tempo Real
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 13h | Göztepe x Galatasaray | Disney+ | Tempo Real
CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS
- 13h | Bodo/Glimt x Rosenborg | OneFootball | Tempo Real
COPA DA ALEMANHA – FINAL
- 15h | Arminia Bielefeld x Stuttgart | ESPN 3 e Disney+ | Tempo Real
CAMPEONATO BELGA
- 15h | Charleroi x OH Leuven | Disney+ | Tempo Real
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SUB-20
- 15h | São Bento sub-20 x Palmeiras sub-20 | Paulistão (YouTube)
- 15h | São Paulo sub-20 x Capivariano sub-20 | Paulistão (YouTube)
- 15h | Novorizontino sub-20 x Santos sub-20 | Paulistão (YouTube)
COPA DA FRANÇA – FINAL
- 16h | PSG x Reims | Nosso Futebol (TV e YouTube) | Tempo Real
MLS
- 16h | Seattle Sounders x Dallas | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 17h45 | San Diego x Los Angeles Galaxy | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 20h30 | Philadelphia Union x Inter Miami | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 20h30 | Charlotte x Columbus Crew | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 20h30 | DC United x New York Red Bulls | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 20h30 | Montréal x Los Angeles FC | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 20h30 | Orlando City x Portland Timbers | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 20h30 | Toronto x Nashville | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 21h30 | Sporting Kansas City x New England Revolution | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 21h30 | Minnesota United x Austin | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 22h30 | Colorado Rapids x St. Louis | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 22h30 | Real Salt Lake x Vancouver Whitecaps | Apple TV | Tempo Real
- 23h30 | San Jose Earthquakes x Houston Dynamo | Apple TV | Tempo Real
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
- 18h30 | Fluminense x Vasco | Record, CazéTV e Premiere | Tempo Real
- 18h30 | São Paulo x Mirassol | Premiere | Tempo Real
- 21h | Atlético-MG x Corinthians | Sportv e Premiere | Tempo Real
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 16h | Athletico-PR x Athletic | RedeTV!, Desimpedidos, ESPN e Disney+ | Tempo Real
- 20h30 | Remo x Volta Redonda | Disney+ | Tempo Real
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
- 17h | Náutico x Ponte Preta | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+ | Tempo Real
- 17h | CSA x Confiança | Nosso Futebol+ | Tempo Real
- 19h30 | Londrina x ABC | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+ | Tempo Real
- 19h30 | Itabaiana x Caxias | Nosso Futebol+ | Tempo Real
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D
- 17h | Portuguesa x Pouso Alegre | Lusa TV (YouTube) | Tempo Real
SUL-AMERICANO FEMININO SUB-17
- 17h30 | Colômbia sub-17 (F) x Brasil sub-17 (F) | Sportv
- 17h30 | Peru sub-17 (F) x Chile sub-17 (F) | Sportv 2
- 20h | Equador sub-17 (F) x Paraguai sub-17 (F) | Sportv 2
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
- 17h30 | Peñarol x Plaza Colonia | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 18h30 | Independiente x Huracán | ESPN 4 e Disney+ | Tempo Real
CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP FEMININA
- 20h | América-MEX (F) x Portland Thorns (F) – Disputa 3º lugar | Disney+
- 23h | Tigres (F) x NJ/NY Gotham (F) – Final | Disney+
NWSL
- 20h30 | Chicago Stars (F) x Kansas City Current (F) | Canal GOAT | Tempo Real
