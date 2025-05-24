Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (24)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 24 de maio de 2025

Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 09:03)
Jogada
Legenda: Vini Jr. comemora gol do Real Madrid, que está nos Jogos de hoje na TV, em partida pelo Campeonato Espanhol, a LaLiga
Foto: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (24) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (24)

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DA ÁSIA FEMININA – FINAL

  • 9h | Melbourne City (F) x Wuhan Jiangda (F) | Disney+

CAMPEONATO UCRANIANO

  • 9h30 | Rukh x Shakhtar Donetsk | OneFootball | Tempo Real
  • 12h | Dínamo de Kiev x Kolos Kovalivka | OneFootball | Tempo Real

SEGUNDA DIVISÃO INGLESA – FINAL DOS PLAYOFFS DE ACESSO

  • 11h | Sheffield United x Sunderland | ESPN 3 e Disney+ | Tempo Real

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 11h15 | Real Madrid x Real Sociedad | ESPN e Disney+ | Tempo Real
  • 13h30 | Espanyol x Las Palmas | ESPN e Disney+ | Tempo Real
  • 13h30 | Leganés x Valladolid | Disney+ | Tempo Real
  • 16h | Getafe x Celta de Vigo | ESPN 4 e Disney+ | Tempo Real
  • 16h | Alavés x Osasuna | Disney+ | Tempo Real
  • 16h | Rayo Vallecano x Mallorca | Disney+ | Tempo Real

CAMPEONATO AUSTRÍACO

  • 12h | RB Salzburg x Rapid Viena | OneFootball | Tempo Real
  • 12h | Austria Viena x BW Linz | OneFootball | Tempo Real
  • 12h | Sturm Graz x Wolfsberger | OneFootball | Tempo Real

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMININA – FINAL

  • 13h | Arsenal (F) x Barcelona (F) | TNT, HBO Max, DAZN e DAZN Women's Football (YouTube) | Tempo Real

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 13h | Bologna x Genoa | ESPN 4 e Disney+ | Tempo Real
  • 15h45 | Milan x Monza | ESPN 2 e Disney+ | Tempo Real

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 13h | Göztepe x Galatasaray | Disney+ | Tempo Real

CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS

  • 13h | Bodo/Glimt x Rosenborg | OneFootball | Tempo Real

COPA DA ALEMANHA – FINAL

  • 15h | Arminia Bielefeld x Stuttgart | ESPN 3 e Disney+ | Tempo Real

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 15h | Charleroi x OH Leuven | Disney+ | Tempo Real

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SUB-20

  • 15h | São Bento sub-20 x Palmeiras sub-20 | Paulistão (YouTube)
  • 15h | São Paulo sub-20 x Capivariano sub-20 | Paulistão (YouTube)
  • 15h | Novorizontino sub-20 x Santos sub-20 | Paulistão (YouTube)

COPA DA FRANÇA – FINAL

  • 16h | PSG x Reims | Nosso Futebol (TV e YouTube) | Tempo Real

MLS

  • 16h | Seattle Sounders x Dallas | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 17h45 | San Diego x Los Angeles Galaxy | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 20h30 | Philadelphia Union x Inter Miami | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 20h30 | Charlotte x Columbus Crew | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 20h30 | DC United x New York Red Bulls | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 20h30 | Montréal x Los Angeles FC | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 20h30 | Orlando City x Portland Timbers | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 20h30 | Toronto x Nashville | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 21h30 | Sporting Kansas City x New England Revolution | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 21h30 | Minnesota United x Austin | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 22h30 | Colorado Rapids x St. Louis | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 22h30 | Real Salt Lake x Vancouver Whitecaps | Apple TV | Tempo Real
  • 23h30 | San Jose Earthquakes x Houston Dynamo | Apple TV | Tempo Real

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

  • 18h30 | Fluminense x Vasco | Record, CazéTV e Premiere | Tempo Real
  • 18h30 | São Paulo x Mirassol | Premiere | Tempo Real
  • 21h | Atlético-MG x Corinthians | Sportv e Premiere | Tempo Real

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 16h | Athletico-PR x Athletic | RedeTV!, Desimpedidos, ESPN e Disney+ | Tempo Real
  • 20h30 | Remo x Volta Redonda | Disney+ | Tempo Real

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

  • 17h | Náutico x Ponte Preta | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+ | Tempo Real
  • 17h | CSA x Confiança | Nosso Futebol+ | Tempo Real
  • 19h30 | Londrina x ABC | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+ | Tempo Real
  • 19h30 | Itabaiana x Caxias | Nosso Futebol+ | Tempo Real

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

  • 17h | Portuguesa x Pouso Alegre | Lusa TV (YouTube) | Tempo Real

SUL-AMERICANO FEMININO SUB-17

  • 17h30 | Colômbia sub-17 (F) x Brasil sub-17 (F) | Sportv
  • 17h30 | Peru sub-17 (F) x Chile sub-17 (F) | Sportv 2
  • 20h | Equador sub-17 (F) x Paraguai sub-17 (F) | Sportv 2

CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO

  • 17h30 | Peñarol x Plaza Colonia | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 18h30 | Independiente x Huracán | ESPN 4 e Disney+ | Tempo Real

CONCACAF CHAMPIONS CUP FEMININA

  • 20h | América-MEX (F) x Portland Thorns (F) – Disputa 3º lugar | Disney+
  • 23h | Tigres (F) x NJ/NY Gotham (F) – Final | Disney+

NWSL

  • 20h30 | Chicago Stars (F) x Kansas City Current (F) | Canal GOAT | Tempo Real
Assuntos Relacionados
Foto do jogador Marinho, principal desfalque na escalação do Fortaleza contra o Cruzeiro

Jogada

Escalação do Fortaleza contra o Cruzeiro: veja desfalques e provável time titular

O atacante Marinho é a principal baixa neste jogo da Série A do Brasileirão

Daniel Farias Há 56 minutos
Foto do jogador Matheus Pereira, que é um dos desfalques do Cruzeiro contra o Fortaleza, e fica de fora da escalação titular do técnico Leonardo Jardim

Jogada

Escalação do Cruzeiro contra o Fortaleza: veja desfalques e provável time titular

O meia Matheus Pereira é a principal baixa neste jogo da Série A do Brasileirão

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora

Jogada

Classificação do GP de Mônaco na F1: horário e onde assistir ao vivo neste sábado (24)

Serão disputados treinos livres e treino classificatório

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora
Foto de Vini Jr. comemorando gol do Real Madrid, que está nos Jogos de hoje na TV, em partida pelo Campeonato Espanhol, a LaLiga

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (24)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 24 de maio de 2025

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora

Jogada

Tocantinópolis x Iguatu: pelo Brasileiro da Série D: veja horário, palpites e escalações

Equipes se enfrentam neste sábado (24) em duelo válido pela 6ª rodada

Vladimir Marques Há 2 horas

Jogada

Calderano vai à semifinal do Mundial de tênis de mesa e já garante medalha histórica

Com uma atuação quase impecável, o brasileiro superou sul-coreano

Agência Estado 23 de Maio de 2025