Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta-feira (9)

A agenda do futebol nesta quarta-feira (9) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quarta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (9)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
19h30 | Atlético-MG x Grêmio | Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
20h00 | Botafogo-SP x Guarani | Band TV; Canal Goat; Premiere
21h00 | Paysandu x Chapecoense | TV Brasil; Canal Goat; Premiere
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMININA
13h45 | Bayern de Munique x Arsenal | DAZN
13h45 | Hammarby x Sankt Polten | DAZN
16h00 | Manchester City x Barcelona | DAZN
16h00 | Valerenga x Juventus | DAZN
COPA LIBERTADORES FEMININA
17h30 | Boca Juniors x Adiffem | Canal Goat
20h00 | Santos x Olímpia | SporTV; CazéTV; Canal Goat
20h00 | Colo Colo x Always Ready | Canal Goat