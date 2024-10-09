Diário do Nordeste
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta-feira (9)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 9 de outubro de 2024

Legenda: O Atlético-MG entra em campo nesta quarta-feira (9)
Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético

agenda do futebol nesta quarta-feira (9) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quarta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (9)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

19h30 | Atlético-MG x Grêmio | Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

20h00 | Botafogo-SP x Guarani | Band TV; Canal Goat; Premiere
21h00 | Paysandu x Chapecoense | TV Brasil; Canal Goat; Premiere

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FEMININA

13h45 | Bayern de Munique x Arsenal | DAZN
13h45 | Hammarby x Sankt Polten | DAZN
16h00 | Manchester City x Barcelona | DAZN
16h00 | Valerenga x Juventus | DAZN

COPA LIBERTADORES FEMININA

17h30 | Boca Juniors x Adiffem | Canal Goat
20h00 | Santos x Olímpia | SporTV; CazéTV; Canal Goat
20h00 | Colo Colo x Always Ready | Canal Goat

