Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta-feira (21)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 21 de agosto de 2024

Legenda: O Palmeiras entra em campo nesta quarta-feira (21)
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

A agenda do futebol nesta quarta-feira (21) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quarta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (21)

PRÉ-CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

16h00 | Dynamo Kyiv x Red Bull Salzburg | Space; MAX
16h00 | Malmo FF x Sparta Praha | MAX
16h00 | FC Midtjylland x Slovan Bratislava | MAX
16h00 | BSC Young Boys x Galatasaray | TNT; MAX

COPA LIBERTADORES

19h00 | The Strongest x Penãrol | ESPN 4; Disney+
21h30 | River Plate x Talleres Cordoba | Paramount+
21h30 | Palmeiras x Botafogo | TV Globo; ESPN; Disney+

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

19h00 | Fortaleza x Rosário Central | ESPN; Disney+
21h30 | Independiente Medellin x Palestino | Paramount+
21h30 | Lanus x LDU de Quito | Paramount+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

19h00 | América-MG x Chapecoense | SporTV; Premiere 3
19h00 | Mirassol x Botafogo-SP | Premiere 5; Canal Goat
19h00 | Guarani x Santos | Premiere FC
20h00 | CRB x Ceará | Premiere 2; Canal Goat
21h00 | Goiás x Brusque | TV Brasil; Premiere 4; Canal Goat

