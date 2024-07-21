Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (21)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (21) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (21)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
11h00 | Grêmio x Vitória | Premiere
16h00 | Atlético-MG x Vasco | Premiere; ge.globo
16h00 | Bahia x Corinthians | Premiere; TV Globo
18h30 | RB Bragantino x Athletico-PR | Premiere
18h30 | Fortaleza x Atlético-GO | Premiere
18h30 | Juventude x São Paulo | Premiere
20h00 | Cuiabá x Fluminense | Premiere; SporTV
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
16h00 | Guarani x Goiás | Canal Goat; Band TV
18h30 | Botafogo-SP x Brusque | Canal Goat; Premiere; TV Brasil
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
16h30 | Volta Redonda x Ypiranga-RS | DAZN
19h00 | Náutico x Athletic Club | DAZN
20h00 | São José x Aparecidense | DAZN