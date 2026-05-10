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Diário do Nordeste

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (10)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste domingo, dia 10 de abril de 2026

Escrito por
Liuê Góis liue.ribeiro@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Galo recebe o Botafogo pela 15ª rodada da Série A
Foto: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste domingo (10) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (10)

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 7h30 | Hellas Verona x Como | Xsports e Disney+
  • 10h | Cremonese x Pisa | Disney+
  • 10h | Fiorentina x Genoa | Disney+
  • 13h | Parma x Roma | Disney+
  • 15h45 | Milan x Atalanta | Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Mallorca x Villarreal | ESPN 3 e Disney+
  • 11h15 | Athletic Bilbao x Valencia | Disney+
  • 13h30 | Real Oviedo x Getafe | Disney+
  • 16h | Barcelona x Real Madrid | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 10h | Burnley x Aston Villa | ESPN e Disney+
  • 10h | Crystal Palace x Everton | Disney+
  • 10h | Nottingham Forest x Newcastle | Xsports e Disney+
  • 12h30 | West Ham x Arsenal | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Hamburgo x Freiburg | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
  • 12h30 | Colônia x Heidenheim | Canal GOAT, RedeTV!, SportyNet e OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Mainz x Union Berlin | OneFootball

COPA DA INGLATERRA FEMININA (SEMIFINAL)

  • 11h30 | Chelsea (F) x Manchester City (F) | ESPN 3 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 13h05 | Al Riyadh x Al Fateh | Bandsports e Esporte na Band (YouTube)
  • 15h | Al Ittihad x Damac | Canal GOAT, Bandsports e Esporte na Band (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 14h | AVS x Porto | Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

  • 16h | Remo x Palmeiras | Globo, ge tv e Premiere
  • 16h | Atlético-MG x Botafogo | Globo e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Corinthians x São Paulo | Prime Video
  • 18h30 | Santos x RB Bragantino | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Mirassol x Chapecoense | Premiere
  • 19h30 | Grêmio x Flamengo | Premiere
  • 20h30 | Vasco x Athletico-PR | Record, CazéTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO (SÉRIE B)

  • 16h | Náutico x América-MG | Globo, Sportv e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Avaí x Fortaleza | Disney+
  • 19h30 | Novorizontino x Botafogo-SP | ESPN e Disney+

MLS

  • 17h30 | New York City x Columbus Crew | Apple TV
  • 20h | Minnesota United x Austin | Apple TV
  • 22h | Los Angeles FC x Houston Dynamo | Apple TV

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 19h | River Plate x San Lorenzo | ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO

  • 20h | Pachuca x Toluca | SportyNet
  • 22h15 | Pumas UNAM x América-MEX | SportyNet
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