Jogos de hoje na TV: quem joga, onde assistir e que horas serão os jogos desta segunda-feira (27)

Escrito por Redação,

Onde vai passar: veja quais as principais partidas de futebol de hoje

Legenda: O Al-Nassr entra em campo nesta segunda-feira (27)
Foto: Fayez NURELDINE / AFP

Com duelo valendo vaga no Campeonato Alemão do próximo ano, além do Campeonato Brasileiro séries B e Campeonato Argentino. Saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta segunda-feira (27). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (27)

PLAYOFF CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 | Fortuna Dusseldorf x VfL BOCHUM | SporTV; OneFootball

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Coritiba x Operário-PR | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h00 | Botafogo-SP x Novorizontino | TV Brasil; Premiere 2; Canal Goat
21h30 | Avai x Goiás | SporTV; Premiere FC

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO 

19h00 | Union Santa Fé x Barracas Central | Star+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

15h00 | Al-Nassr x Al-Ittihad FC | Bandsports; Canal Goat
15h00 | Al Wehda x Al-Hilal | Canal Goat
15h00 | Al-Ahli Jeddah x Al-Fayha | Canal Goat

