Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas sexta-feira (8)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (8).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (8)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
19h00 | Internacional x Fluminense | Premiere
21h30 | Palmeiras x Grêmio | Premiere; SporTv
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
16h30 | Union Berlin x SC Freiburg | SporTv; OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
16h45 | Marseille x Auxerre | CazéTv
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
16h45 | Lecce x Empoli | Disney+ Premium
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
17h00 | Rayo Vallecano x Las Palmas | Disney+ Premium