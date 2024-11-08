Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas sexta-feira (8)

Escrito por Hugo Eduardo, hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 8 de novembro de 2024

Legenda: O Palmeiras entra em campo nesta sexta-feira (8)
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (8).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (8)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

19h00 | Internacional x Fluminense | Premiere 

21h30 | Palmeiras x Grêmio | Premiere; SporTv

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

16h30 | Union Berlin x SC Freiburg | SporTv; OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS 

16h45 | Marseille x Auxerre | CazéTv

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

16h45 | Lecce x Empoli | Disney+ Premium 

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

17h00 | Rayo Vallecano x Las Palmas | Disney+ Premium

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Palmeiras

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas sexta-feira (8)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 8 de novembro de 2024

Hugo Eduardo Há 1 hora

Jogada

Fora de casa, Fortaleza perde a 7ª seguida no NBB

Leão perdeu para o líder Minas fora de casa

Vladimir Marques 07 de Novembro de 2024

Jogada

Ferroviário informa que proposta oficial de SAF deve ser concretizada em breve

Clube recebeu manifestação de interesse para venda de SAF no dia 10 de outubro

Vladimir Marques 07 de Novembro de 2024

Jogada

Deschamps volta a deixar Mbappé fora da lista de convocados da seleção francesa

Atacante do Real Madrid não está lesionado e foi preterido por opção do treinador

Agência Estado 07 de Novembro de 2024
Foto de João Paulo Silva, presidente do Ceará

Jogada

Presidente do Ceará, João Paulo Silva se manifesta sobre mudança em jogo decisivo contra o América

Partida da Série B seria realizada um dia após o show de Caetano e Bethânia

Crisneive Silveira 07 de Novembro de 2024
torcedores do ceará em comemoração na capa do cearácast

Jogada

Promessas, fé e histórias: torcedores do Ceará e o sonho do acesso | Cearácast

O Alvinegro está na disputa por uma vaga no G-4 nesta reta final da Série B

Redação 07 de Novembro de 2024