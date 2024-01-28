Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (28)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (28).
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (28)
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
08h30 | Genoa x Lecce | Star+
11h00 | Monza x Sassuolo | Star+
11h00 | Verona x Frosinone | Star+
14h00 | Lazio x Napoli | ESPN 2; Star+
16h45 | Fiorentina x Inter | ESPN 4; Star+
COPA DA INGLATERRA
08h45 | West Brom x Wolves | ESPN; Star+
11h00 | Watford x Southampton | ESPN; Star+
11h30 | Liverpool x Norwich | Star+
13h30 | Newport County x Manchester United | ESPN; Star+
LA LIGA
10h00 | Celta de Vigo x Girona | ESPN 4; Star+
12h15 | Cadiz x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 4; Star+
14h30 | Sevilla x Osasuna | Star+
17h00 | Atlético de Madrid x Valência | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
11h30 | Union Berlin x SV Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball
13h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Vfl BOCHUM | TV Cultura; CazéTV; OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
09h00 | Montpellier x Lille | Star+
13h05 | Toulouse x Lens | Star+
16h45 | PSG x Stade Brestois 29 | Star+
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
16h00 | Atlético-CE x Ferroviário | YouTube (Jogada e FCF TV)
17h30 | Barbalha x Fortaleza | Canal GOAT; Ge/CE; YouTube (Jogada e FCF TV)
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
15h45 | Madureira x Volta Redonda | Canal Goat
16h00 | Bangu x Vasco | TV Bandeirantes; BandSports; Canal Goat
18h10 | Fluminense x Nova Iguaçu | TV Bandeirantes; BandSports e Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
16h00 | Ponte Preta x Inter De Limeira | Paulistão Play; CazéTv
18h00 | Palmeiras x Santos | TV Record; Paulistão Play
19h00 | Santo André x Água Santa | Paulistão Play
19h00 | Mirassol x Novorizontino | Paulistão Play