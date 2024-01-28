Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (28)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 28 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: O Atlético de Madrid entra em campo neste domingo (28)
Foto: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos deste domingo (28). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (28)

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

08h30 | Genoa x Lecce | Star+

11h00 | Monza x Sassuolo | Star+

11h00 | Verona x Frosinone | Star+

14h00 | Lazio x Napoli | ESPN 2; Star+

16h45 | Fiorentina x Inter | ESPN 4; Star+

COPA DA INGLATERRA 

08h45 | West Brom x Wolves | ESPN; Star+

11h00 | Watford x Southampton | ESPN; Star+

11h30 | Liverpool x Norwich | Star+

13h30 | Newport County x Manchester United | ESPN; Star+

LA LIGA

10h00 | Celta de Vigo x Girona | ESPN 4; Star+ 

12h15 | Cadiz x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 4; Star+

14h30 | Sevilla x Osasuna | Star+

17h00 | Atlético de Madrid x Valência | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 | Union Berlin x SV Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball

13h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Vfl BOCHUM | TV Cultura; CazéTV; OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

09h00 | Montpellier x Lille | Star+

13h05 | Toulouse x Lens | Star+

16h45 | PSG x Stade Brestois 29 | Star+

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

16h00 | Atlético-CE x Ferroviário | YouTube (Jogada e FCF TV)

17h30 | Barbalha x Fortaleza | Canal GOAT; Ge/CE; YouTube (Jogada e FCF TV) 

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA 

15h45 | Madureira x Volta Redonda | Canal Goat

16h00 | Bangu x Vasco  | TV Bandeirantes; BandSports; Canal Goat

18h10 | Fluminense x Nova Iguaçu | TV Bandeirantes; BandSports e Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA 

16h00 | Ponte Preta x Inter De Limeira | Paulistão Play; CazéTv

18h00 | Palmeiras x Santos | TV Record; Paulistão Play

19h00 | Santo André x Água Santa | Paulistão Play

19h00 | Mirassol x Novorizontino | Paulistão Play

 

