Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (24)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 24 de setembro de 2023

Legenda: O Flamengo entra em campo nesse domingo (24)
Foto: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (23), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (24)

COPA DO BRASIL

  • 16h | São Paulo x Flamengo | Globo, Premiere e SporTV

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 10h | Arsenal x Tottenham | ESPN e Star+
  • 10h | Brighton x Bournemouth | Star+
  • 10h | Chelsea x Aston Villa | ESPN 4 e Star+ 
  • 10h | Liverpool x West Ham | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h30 | Sheffield United x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Real Sociedad x Getafe | Star+ e Bet365
  • 11h15 | Rayo Vallecano x Villarreal | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h30 | Betis x Cádiz | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h30 | Las Palmas x Granada | Star+ e Bet365
  • 16h | Atlético de Madrid x Real Madrid | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Bayer Leverkussen x Heidenhem | OneFootball
  • 12h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Freiburg | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 7h30 | Empoli x Inter de Milão | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Atalanta x Cagliari | Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Unidese x Fiorentina | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h | Bologna x Napoli | Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Torino x Roma | Star+ e Bet365

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

  • 20h30 | Orlando City x Inter de Miami | Bet365 e AppleTV
  • 22h30 | Austin FC x LA Galaxy | Bet365 e AppleTV

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 8h | Metz x Strasbourg | Star+ e Bet365
  • 12h05 | Montpelier x Rennes | Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Paris Saint Germain  Olimpique de Marselha | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 14h | Portimonense x Benfica | Star+ e Bet365
  • 16h30 | Braga x Boavista | Star+ e Bet365

 

 
 

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (24)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 24 de setembro de 2023

