Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (24)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (23), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (24)

COPA DO BRASIL

16h | São Paulo x Flamengo | Globo, Premiere e SporTV

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

10h | Arsenal x Tottenham | ESPN e Star+

10h | Brighton x Bournemouth | Star+

10h | Chelsea x Aston Villa | ESPN 4 e Star+

10h | Liverpool x West Ham | ESPN e Star+

12h30 | Sheffield United x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

9h | Real Sociedad x Getafe | Star+ e Bet365

11h15 | Rayo Vallecano x Villarreal | Star+ e Bet365

13h30 | Betis x Cádiz | Star+ e Bet365

13h30 | Las Palmas x Granada | Star+ e Bet365

16h | Atlético de Madrid x Real Madrid | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | Bayer Leverkussen x Heidenhem | OneFootball

12h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Freiburg | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

7h30 | Empoli x Inter de Milão | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

10h | Atalanta x Cagliari | Star+ e Bet365

10h | Unidese x Fiorentina | Star+ e Bet365

13h | Bologna x Napoli | Star+ e Bet365

15h45 | Torino x Roma | Star+ e Bet365

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

20h30 | Orlando City x Inter de Miami | Bet365 e AppleTV

22h30 | Austin FC x LA Galaxy | Bet365 e AppleTV

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

8h | Metz x Strasbourg | Star+ e Bet365

12h05 | Montpelier x Rennes | Star+ e Bet365

15h45 | Paris Saint Germain Olimpique de Marselha | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS