Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (24)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (23), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (24)
COPA DO BRASIL
- 16h | São Paulo x Flamengo | Globo, Premiere e SporTV
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 10h | Arsenal x Tottenham | ESPN e Star+
- 10h | Brighton x Bournemouth | Star+
- 10h | Chelsea x Aston Villa | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 10h | Liverpool x West Ham | ESPN e Star+
- 12h30 | Sheffield United x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 9h | Real Sociedad x Getafe | Star+ e Bet365
- 11h15 | Rayo Vallecano x Villarreal | Star+ e Bet365
- 13h30 | Betis x Cádiz | Star+ e Bet365
- 13h30 | Las Palmas x Granada | Star+ e Bet365
- 16h | Atlético de Madrid x Real Madrid | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Bayer Leverkussen x Heidenhem | OneFootball
- 12h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Freiburg | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 7h30 | Empoli x Inter de Milão | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
- 10h | Atalanta x Cagliari | Star+ e Bet365
- 10h | Unidese x Fiorentina | Star+ e Bet365
- 13h | Bologna x Napoli | Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Torino x Roma | Star+ e Bet365
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
- 20h30 | Orlando City x Inter de Miami | Bet365 e AppleTV
- 22h30 | Austin FC x LA Galaxy | Bet365 e AppleTV
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 8h | Metz x Strasbourg | Star+ e Bet365
- 12h05 | Montpelier x Rennes | Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Paris Saint Germain Olimpique de Marselha | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 14h | Portimonense x Benfica | Star+ e Bet365
- 16h30 | Braga x Boavista | Star+ e Bet365