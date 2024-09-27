Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (27)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (27).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (27)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
15h30 | Borussia Dortmund x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball; CazéTv
LA LIGA
16h00 | Valladolid x Mallorca | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
15h45 | AC Milan x Lecce | ESPN; Disney+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
16h00 | PSG x Rennes | CazéTv
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
19h00 | Ceará x Brusque | SporTv; Premiere
21h30 | Coritiba x Goiás | SporTv; Premiere
21h30 | Paysandu x Ituano | TV Brasil; Premiere 2; Canal Goat