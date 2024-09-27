Diário do Nordeste
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (27)

Escrito por Hugo Eduardo, hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 27 de setembro de 2024

Legenda: O Borussia Dortmund entra em campo nesta sexta-feira (27)
Foto: THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (27).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (27)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 | Borussia Dortmund x VfL BOCHUM | OneFootball; CazéTv

LA LIGA

16h00 | Valladolid x Mallorca | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

15h45 | AC Milan x Lecce | ESPN; Disney+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h00 | PSG x Rennes | CazéTv

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Ceará x Brusque | SporTv; Premiere

21h30 | Coritiba x Goiás | SporTv; Premiere

21h30 | Paysandu x Ituano | TV Brasil; Premiere 2; Canal Goat

 

