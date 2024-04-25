Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (25)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 25 de abril de 2024

Legenda: O Fluminense entra em campo nesta quinta-feira (25)
Foto: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pela Libertadores e Sul-Americana, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (25). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (25)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h00 | Brighton x Manchester City | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

15h00 | Udinese x Roma | ESPN 3; Star+

LIBERTADORES

19h00 | Cerro Porteno x Fluminense | Paramount+

19h00 | Cobresal x Talleres Cordoba | Paramount+

21h00 | Barcelona de Guayaquil x São Paulo | ESPN; Star+

21h00 | Palestino x Millonarios | ESPN 4; Star+

SUL-AMERICANA 

19h00 | Nacional Asuncion x Racing Montevideo | ESPN 4; Star+

19h00 | Metropolitanos FC x Lanus | Paramount+

21h00 | Fortaleza x Boca Juniors | Star+

21h00 | Always Ready x Cesar Vallejo | Paramount+

23h00 | Independiente Medellin x Defensa Y Justicia | ESPN 4; Star+

23h00 | Delfin SC x Internacional | Paramount+

 

Jogadores do Fluminense comemorando

Jogada

Redação Há 33 minutos

Jogada

Boca Juniors desembarca para jogo contra o Fortaleza; veja vídeos

Time argentino enfrenta o Tricolor de Aço nesta quinta-feira (25), às 21 horas no Castelão pela Copa Sul-Americana

Redação 24 de Abril de 2024
Festa da torcida do Fortaleza

Jogada

Fortaleza x Boca Juniors: Jogada vai fazer pré-jogo direto do Castelão; saiba como assistir

Fortaleza e Boca Juniors se enfrentam às 21 horas no Castelão pela Copa Sul-Americana

Redação 24 de Abril de 2024
Yago Pikachu

Jogada

Pikachu valoriza Fortaleza antes de enfrentar o Boca Juniors, mas alerta: ‘sabemos da tradição'

Equipes se enfrentam na Arena Castelão, nesta quinta-feira (25)

Redação 24 de Abril de 2024

Jogada

Fortaleza lança novo uniforme principal para a temporada 2024; veja fotos

A expectativa é que a estreia do novo uniforme aconteça nesta quinta-feira (25), quando o Fortaleza enfrenta o Boca Juniors na Arena Castelão

Redação 24 de Abril de 2024
imagem mostra jogador de futebol

Jogada

Independiente del Valle x Palmeiras: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Equipes se enfrentam em jogo da Copa Libertadores

Redação 24 de Abril de 2024