Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (25)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pela Libertadores e Sul-Americana, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (25).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (25)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h00 | Brighton x Manchester City | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
15h00 | Udinese x Roma | ESPN 3; Star+
LIBERTADORES
19h00 | Cerro Porteno x Fluminense | Paramount+
19h00 | Cobresal x Talleres Cordoba | Paramount+
21h00 | Barcelona de Guayaquil x São Paulo | ESPN; Star+
21h00 | Palestino x Millonarios | ESPN 4; Star+
SUL-AMERICANA
19h00 | Nacional Asuncion x Racing Montevideo | ESPN 4; Star+
19h00 | Metropolitanos FC x Lanus | Paramount+
21h00 | Fortaleza x Boca Juniors | Star+
21h00 | Always Ready x Cesar Vallejo | Paramount+
23h00 | Independiente Medellin x Defensa Y Justicia | ESPN 4; Star+
23h00 | Delfin SC x Internacional | Paramount+