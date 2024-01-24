Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (24)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 24 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: O Barcelona entra em campo nesta quarta-feira (24)
Foto: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quarta-feira (24). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (24)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

16h30 | Bayern de Munique x Union Berlin | SporTv; OneFootball; Canal Goat

COPA DO REI

15h30 | Mallorca x Girona | Star+; ESPN 4 

17h30 | Athletic Club x Barcelona | Star+

COPA DA LIGA INGLESA

17h00 | Fulham x Liverpool | Star+; ESN 

TAÇA DA LIGA

16h45 | Benfica x Estoril | Star+; ESPN 2

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

16h00 | Bangu x Nova Iguaçu | Canal Goat

19h00 | Portuguesa-RJ x Sampaio Corrêa-RJ | Canal Goat

21h30 | Boavista SC x Botafogo | Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA 

19h30 | Portuguesa x RB Bragantino | Tnt; HBO Max; Paulistão Play

19h30 | Ituano x Corinthians | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

21h30 | Guarani-SP x São Bernardo | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

21h35 | Palmeiras x Inter de Limeira | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

19h00 | Juventude x Guarany de Bagé | SporTv

21h30 | Grêmio x São José | SporTv

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

19h00 | Villa Nova x Cruzeiro | Premiere

21h30 | Patrocinense x Atlético-MG | Premiere

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Jogador do Phoenix Suns arremesando a bola

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (24)

Confira os jogos da NBA desta quarta-feira, dia 24 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há 34 minutos
Atleta do Barcelona comemorando

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (24)

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 24 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Técnico analisa estreia da Seleção Brasileira no Pré-Olímpico: 'Primeiro objetivo cumprido'

O Brasil venceu a Bolívia por 1 a 0 na estreia

Redação 23 de Janeiro de 2024

Jogada

Sob 'pressão', Benzema pede para deixar o Al-Ittihad

O jogador prefere um empréstimo para a Europa ao ficar no time saudita

AFP 23 de Janeiro de 2024

Jogada

Raimundo Wagner é apresentado e comanda o Ferroviário na próxima rodada do Estadual

O próximo jogo do Ferrão é diante do Atlético Cearense no domingo

Vladimir Marques 23 de Janeiro de 2024

Jogada

Show do Esporte: Vovô admite dívidas e ações judiciais e Cardona cita força do Leão na Argentina

Acompanhe o Programa desta terça-feira (23)

Redação 23 de Janeiro de 2024