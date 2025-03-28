Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (28)
Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 28 de março de 2025
Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 08:36)
A agenda do futebol nesta sexta-feira (28) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (28)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 16h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Bochum | CazéTV e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 17h15 | Gil Vicente x Benfica | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 17h | Defensa y Justicia x Tigre | Disney+
- 21h30 | Platense x Atlético Tucumán | Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SUB-20
- 16h | Flamengo sub-20 x Vasco sub-20 | Sportv
SUL-AMERICANO SUB-17
- 21h | Brasil sub-17 x Uruguai sub-17 | Sportv
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 14h30 | Bodrumspor x Fenerbahçe | Disney+
CAMPEONATO POLONÊS
- 16h30 | Légia Varsóvia x Pogon Szczecin | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 14h30 | Hamburg x Elversberg | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Ulm x Darmstadt | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 16h30 | Tenerife x Granada | Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 17h | Sheffield United x Coventry | ESPN 3 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO
- 14h30 | Colônia feminino x Carl Zeiss Jena feminino | DAZN
LIGA FEMININA DOS EUA (NWSL)
- 21h | Houston Dash x NJ/NY Gotham | Canal GOAT
Assuntos Relacionados