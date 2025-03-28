Diário do Nordeste
Diário do Nordeste

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (28)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 28 de março de 2025

Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 08:36)
Jogada
Legenda: Jogadores do Bayer Leverkusen comemoram gol
Foto: JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

A agenda do futebol nesta sexta-feira (28) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (28)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 16h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Bochum | CazéTV e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 17h15 | Gil Vicente x Benfica | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 17h | Defensa y Justicia x Tigre | Disney+
  • 21h30 | Platense x Atlético Tucumán | Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SUB-20

  • 16h | Flamengo sub-20 x Vasco sub-20 | Sportv

SUL-AMERICANO SUB-17

  • 21h | Brasil sub-17 x Uruguai sub-17 | Sportv

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h30 | Bodrumspor x Fenerbahçe | Disney+

CAMPEONATO POLONÊS

  • 16h30 | Légia Varsóvia x Pogon Szczecin | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 14h30 | Hamburg x Elversberg | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Ulm x Darmstadt | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 16h30 | Tenerife x Granada | Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 17h | Sheffield United x Coventry | ESPN 3 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO

  • 14h30 | Colônia feminino x Carl Zeiss Jena feminino | DAZN

LIGA FEMININA DOS EUA (NWSL)

  • 21h | Houston Dash x NJ/NY Gotham | Canal GOAT
