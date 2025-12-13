Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (12)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta sexta-feira, dia 12 de dezembro de 2025

Ian Laurindo* ian.prado@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Barcelona e Osasuna se enfrentam neste sábado (13) pelo campeonato espanhol
Foto: Divulgação/FC Barcelona

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (13) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (13)

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO – FINAL

Racing x Estudiantes – 21h – ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

Atlético de Madrid x Valencia – 10h – Xsports e Disney+
Mallorca x Elche – 12h15 – ESPN 2 e Disney+
Barcelona x Osasuna – 14h30 – ESPN e Disney+
Getafe x Espanyol – 17h – Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL FEMININO

Granada (F) x Real Madrid (F) – 8h – DAZN

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

Torino x Cremonese – 11h – ESPN Brasil (YouTube) e Disney+
Parma x Lazio – 14h – Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO FEMININO

Juventus (F) x Napoli (F) – 8h30 – Canal GOAT
Milan (F) x Inter de Milão (F) – 11h – Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

Hoffenheim x Hamburgo – 11h30 – SportyNet e OneFootball
Eintracht Frankfurt x Augsburg – 11h30 – OneFootball
Borussia Mönchengladbach x Wolfsburg – 11h30 – OneFootball
St. Pauli x Heidenheim – 11h30 – OneFootball
Bayer Leverkusen x Colônia – 14h30 – Canal GOAT, SportyNet e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO

Nuremberg (F) x Wolfsburg (F) – 10h – DAZN

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

Chelsea x Everton – 12h – ESPN e Disney+
Liverpool x Brighton – 12h – Disney+
Arsenal x Wolverhampton – 17h – ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO

Everton (F) x Arsenal (F) – 9h – ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

Casa Pia x Gil Vicente – 12h30 – Disney+
Sporting x AVS – 17h30 – ESPN 2 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

Metz x PSG – 15h – CazéTV

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

Telstar x NEC Nijmegen – 12h30 – Disney+
PSV x Heracles – 16h – Disney+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

Antalyaspor x Galatasaray – 14h – ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESLOVACO

Spartak Trnava x Skalica – 11h30 – TV Green e OneFootball
Ruzomberok x Trencin – 11h30 – TV Green e OneFootball
Podbrezová x Dunajská Streda – 11h30 – TV Green e OneFootball
Tatran Presov x Zemplín Michalovce – 14h – OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

Falkirk x Hearts – 17h – Canal GOAT e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO NORTE-IRLANDÊS

Linfield x Crusaders – 12h – OneFootball
Cliftonville x Glenavon – 12h – OneFootball
Carrick Rangers x Dungannon Swifts – 12h – OneFootball
Portadown x Ballymena United – 12h – OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS – SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

Norwich x Southampton – 9h30 – ESPN e Disney+
Wrexham x Watford – 12h – ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL – SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

Sporting Gijón x Granada – 12h15 – Disney+
Racing Santander x Leganés – 14h30 – Disney+
Zaragoza x Cádiz – 17h – Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO – SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

Arminia Bielefeld x Kaiserslautern – 9h – OneFootball
Magdeburg x Holstein Kiel – 9h – OneFootball
Karlsruher x Paderborn – 9h – OneFootball
Hannover x Bochum – 16h30 – OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO – TERCEIRA DIVISÃO

Ingolstadt x 1860 Munique – 10h – OneFootball
Verl x Rot-Weiss Essen – 12h30 – OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO – SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

Venezia x Monza – 11h – SportyNet (YouTube)
Juve Stabia x Empoli – 11h – OneFootball
Reggiana x Padova – 11h – OneFootball
Spezia x Modena – 11h – OneFootball
Südtirol x Bari – 11h – OneFootball
Catanzaro x Avellino – 13h15 – OneFootball
Cesena x Mantova – 15h30 – OneFootbal

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO – TERCEIRA DIVISÃO

Picerno x Salernitana – 10h30 – OneFootball

