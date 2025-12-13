Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (12)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta sexta-feira, dia 12 de dezembro de 2025
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (13) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (13)
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO – FINAL
Racing x Estudiantes – 21h – ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
Atlético de Madrid x Valencia – 10h – Xsports e Disney+
Mallorca x Elche – 12h15 – ESPN 2 e Disney+
Barcelona x Osasuna – 14h30 – ESPN e Disney+
Getafe x Espanyol – 17h – Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL FEMININO
Granada (F) x Real Madrid (F) – 8h – DAZN
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
Torino x Cremonese – 11h – ESPN Brasil (YouTube) e Disney+
Parma x Lazio – 14h – Xsports e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO FEMININO
Juventus (F) x Napoli (F) – 8h30 – Canal GOAT
Milan (F) x Inter de Milão (F) – 11h – Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
Hoffenheim x Hamburgo – 11h30 – SportyNet e OneFootball
Eintracht Frankfurt x Augsburg – 11h30 – OneFootball
Borussia Mönchengladbach x Wolfsburg – 11h30 – OneFootball
St. Pauli x Heidenheim – 11h30 – OneFootball
Bayer Leverkusen x Colônia – 14h30 – Canal GOAT, SportyNet e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO
Nuremberg (F) x Wolfsburg (F) – 10h – DAZN
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
Chelsea x Everton – 12h – ESPN e Disney+
Liverpool x Brighton – 12h – Disney+
Arsenal x Wolverhampton – 17h – ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO
Everton (F) x Arsenal (F) – 9h – ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
Casa Pia x Gil Vicente – 12h30 – Disney+
Sporting x AVS – 17h30 – ESPN 2 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
Metz x PSG – 15h – CazéTV
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
Telstar x NEC Nijmegen – 12h30 – Disney+
PSV x Heracles – 16h – Disney+
CAMPEONATO TURCO
Antalyaspor x Galatasaray – 14h – ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESLOVACO
Spartak Trnava x Skalica – 11h30 – TV Green e OneFootball
Ruzomberok x Trencin – 11h30 – TV Green e OneFootball
Podbrezová x Dunajská Streda – 11h30 – TV Green e OneFootball
Tatran Presov x Zemplín Michalovce – 14h – OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
Falkirk x Hearts – 17h – Canal GOAT e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO NORTE-IRLANDÊS
Linfield x Crusaders – 12h – OneFootball
Cliftonville x Glenavon – 12h – OneFootball
Carrick Rangers x Dungannon Swifts – 12h – OneFootball
Portadown x Ballymena United – 12h – OneFootball
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS – SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
Norwich x Southampton – 9h30 – ESPN e Disney+
Wrexham x Watford – 12h – ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL – SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
Sporting Gijón x Granada – 12h15 – Disney+
Racing Santander x Leganés – 14h30 – Disney+
Zaragoza x Cádiz – 17h – Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO – SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
Arminia Bielefeld x Kaiserslautern – 9h – OneFootball
Magdeburg x Holstein Kiel – 9h – OneFootball
Karlsruher x Paderborn – 9h – OneFootball
Hannover x Bochum – 16h30 – OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO – TERCEIRA DIVISÃO
Ingolstadt x 1860 Munique – 10h – OneFootball
Verl x Rot-Weiss Essen – 12h30 – OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO – SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
Venezia x Monza – 11h – SportyNet (YouTube)
Juve Stabia x Empoli – 11h – OneFootball
Reggiana x Padova – 11h – OneFootball
Spezia x Modena – 11h – OneFootball
Südtirol x Bari – 11h – OneFootball
Catanzaro x Avellino – 13h15 – OneFootball
Cesena x Mantova – 15h30 – OneFootbal
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO – TERCEIRA DIVISÃO
Picerno x Salernitana – 10h30 – OneFootball