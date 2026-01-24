Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (24)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 24 de janeiro de 2026

Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Astro norueguês está fora do Mundial por conta de lesão.
Foto: DARREN STAPLES / AFP

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (24) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (24)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 9h | Karlsruher x Hertha Berlin | RC Sport e OneFootball
  • 9h | Hannover x Fortuna Düsseldorf | OneFootball
  • 9h | Greuther Fürth x Eintracht Braunschweig | OneFootball
  • 16h30 | Magdeburg x Dynamo Dresden | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 9h30 | West Ham x Sunderland | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 12h | Manchester City x Wolverhampton | ESPN e Disney+
  • 12h | Burnley x Tottenham | Xsports e Disney+
  • 14h30 | Bournemouth x Liverpool | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 9h30 | Millwall x Charlton | Xsports e Disney+
  • 12h | Hull City x Swansea | Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO

  • 9h30 | Chelsea (F) x Arsenal (F) | Canal GOAT, ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Rayo Vallecano x Osasuna | Disney+
  • 12h15 | Valencia x Espanyol | ESPN 2 e Disney+
  • 14h30 | Sevilla x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 2 e Disney+
  • 17h | Villarreal x Real Madrid | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 10h | Valladolid x Albacete | Disney+
  • 12h15 | Leganés x Real Sociedad B | Disney+
  • 14h30 | Las Palmas x Córdoba | Disney+
  • 17h | Cádiz x Granada | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (TERCEIRA DIVISÃO)

  • 10h | Energie Cottbus x Schweinfurt | OneFootball
  • 10h | Hoffenheim II x Alemannia Aachen | OneFootball
  • 10h | Erzgebirge Aue x Ulm | OneFootball
  • 10h | Rot-Weiss Essen x Havelse | OneFootball
  • 10h | Ingolstadt x Stuttgart II | OneFootball
  • 12h30 | Duisburg x Jahn Regensburg | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 11h | Como x Torino | ESPN 3 e Disney+
  • 14h | Fiorentina x Cagliari | Disney+
  • 16h45 | Lecce x Lazio | Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 11h | Cesena x Bari | SportyNet (YouTube)
  • 11h | Mantova x Venezia | OneFootball
  • 11h | Frosinone x Reggiana | OneFootball
  • 11h | Juve Stabia x Virtus Entella | OneFootball
  • 11h | Monza x Pescara | OneFootball
  • 13h15 | Modena x Palermo | OneFootball
  • 15h30 | Spezia x Avellino | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Bayern x Augsburg | Canal GOAT, SportyNet e OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Werder Bremen | CazéTV e OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Mainz x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Heidenheim x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Union Berlin x Borussia Dortmund | Xsports, CazéTV, Sportv e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

  • 12h30 | Ajax x Volendam | Disney+
  • 16h | PSV x NAC Breda | Disney+

AMISTOSOS

  • 13h | Al Sadd x Shabab Al Ahli | ESPN 3 e Disney+
  • 13h | Al Duhail x Al Wahda | Disney+
  • 21h | Nacional-URU x Deportes Concepción | Disney+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h | Fatih Karagümrük x Galatasaray | Disney+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 14h30 | Neom x Al Hilal | Canal GOAT, BandSports, Bandplay, Band.com.br e Esporte na Band (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 15h | Arouca x Sporting | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 17h30 | Estoril x Vitória de Guimarães | Disney+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 15h | São Bernardo x Mirassol | HBO Max
  • 17h | Ponte Preta x Noroeste | HBO Max
  • 18h30 | Palmeiras x São Paulo | TNT e HBO Max

CAMPEONATO ALAGOANO

  • 16h | CSA x CRB | TV Pajuçara, NN Play e SportyNet

CAMPEONATO POTIGUAR

  • 16h | América-RN x ABC | TV Tropical e Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO PARAENSE

  • 16h | Remo x Bragantino-PA | Canal do Benja, TV Cultura do Pará e Esporte Na Cultura (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE

  • 16h | Athletico-PR x Galo Maringá | Canal GOAT e Rede Furacão
  • 16h | FC Cascavel x Coritiba | Ric Record, Canal GOAT e TV Coxa
  • 16h | Operário-PR x Foz do Iguaçu | Canal GOAT
  • 16h | Londrina x Cianorte | Canal GOAT
  • 16h | Azuriz x São Joseense | Canal GOAT
  • 16h | Maringá x Andraus | Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 16h | Reims x Saint-Étienne | SportyNet (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 17h05 | Olympique de Marseille x Lens | CazéTV

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 17h | Barracas Central x River Plate | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 19h30 | Gimnasia La Plata x Racing | ESPN 3 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO

  • 17h | Sport x Vitória-PE | Canal GOAT e TV FPF Betnacional
  • 19h | Retrô x Jaguar | Canal GOAT e TV FPF Betnacional

CAMPEONATO PARAIBANO

  • 17h | Botafogo-PB x Sousa | Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

  • 18h | North x Pouso Alegre | SportyNet+
  • 19h30 | URT x Itabirito | SportyNet+
  • 20h30 | Uberlândia x América-MG | Premiere

CAMPEONATO GOIANO

  • 19h | Anapolina x Goiás | Record Goiás, Canal GOAT e TV Brasil Central

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO FEMININO

  • 19h30 | Atlético San Luis (F) x Tijuana (F) | Disney+

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 21h | Botafogo x Bangu | Sportv e Premiere
