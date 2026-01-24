Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (24)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 24 de janeiro de 2026
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (24) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (24)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 9h | Karlsruher x Hertha Berlin | RC Sport e OneFootball
- 9h | Hannover x Fortuna Düsseldorf | OneFootball
- 9h | Greuther Fürth x Eintracht Braunschweig | OneFootball
- 16h30 | Magdeburg x Dynamo Dresden | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 9h30 | West Ham x Sunderland | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 12h | Manchester City x Wolverhampton | ESPN e Disney+
- 12h | Burnley x Tottenham | Xsports e Disney+
- 14h30 | Bournemouth x Liverpool | ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 9h30 | Millwall x Charlton | Xsports e Disney+
- 12h | Hull City x Swansea | Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO
- 9h30 | Chelsea (F) x Arsenal (F) | Canal GOAT, ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Rayo Vallecano x Osasuna | Disney+
- 12h15 | Valencia x Espanyol | ESPN 2 e Disney+
- 14h30 | Sevilla x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 2 e Disney+
- 17h | Villarreal x Real Madrid | ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 10h | Valladolid x Albacete | Disney+
- 12h15 | Leganés x Real Sociedad B | Disney+
- 14h30 | Las Palmas x Córdoba | Disney+
- 17h | Cádiz x Granada | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (TERCEIRA DIVISÃO)
- 10h | Energie Cottbus x Schweinfurt | OneFootball
- 10h | Hoffenheim II x Alemannia Aachen | OneFootball
- 10h | Erzgebirge Aue x Ulm | OneFootball
- 10h | Rot-Weiss Essen x Havelse | OneFootball
- 10h | Ingolstadt x Stuttgart II | OneFootball
- 12h30 | Duisburg x Jahn Regensburg | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 11h | Como x Torino | ESPN 3 e Disney+
- 14h | Fiorentina x Cagliari | Disney+
- 16h45 | Lecce x Lazio | Xsports e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 11h | Cesena x Bari | SportyNet (YouTube)
- 11h | Mantova x Venezia | OneFootball
- 11h | Frosinone x Reggiana | OneFootball
- 11h | Juve Stabia x Virtus Entella | OneFootball
- 11h | Monza x Pescara | OneFootball
- 13h15 | Modena x Palermo | OneFootball
- 15h30 | Spezia x Avellino | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Bayern x Augsburg | Canal GOAT, SportyNet e OneFootball
- 11h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Werder Bremen | CazéTV e OneFootball
- 11h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Mainz x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Heidenheim x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Union Berlin x Borussia Dortmund | Xsports, CazéTV, Sportv e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 12h30 | Ajax x Volendam | Disney+
- 16h | PSV x NAC Breda | Disney+
AMISTOSOS
- 13h | Al Sadd x Shabab Al Ahli | ESPN 3 e Disney+
- 13h | Al Duhail x Al Wahda | Disney+
- 21h | Nacional-URU x Deportes Concepción | Disney+
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 14h | Fatih Karagümrük x Galatasaray | Disney+
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
- 14h30 | Neom x Al Hilal | Canal GOAT, BandSports, Bandplay, Band.com.br e Esporte na Band (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 15h | Arouca x Sporting | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 17h30 | Estoril x Vitória de Guimarães | Disney+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 15h | São Bernardo x Mirassol | HBO Max
- 17h | Ponte Preta x Noroeste | HBO Max
- 18h30 | Palmeiras x São Paulo | TNT e HBO Max
CAMPEONATO ALAGOANO
- 16h | CSA x CRB | TV Pajuçara, NN Play e SportyNet
CAMPEONATO POTIGUAR
- 16h | América-RN x ABC | TV Tropical e Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO PARAENSE
- 16h | Remo x Bragantino-PA | Canal do Benja, TV Cultura do Pará e Esporte Na Cultura (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE
- 16h | Athletico-PR x Galo Maringá | Canal GOAT e Rede Furacão
- 16h | FC Cascavel x Coritiba | Ric Record, Canal GOAT e TV Coxa
- 16h | Operário-PR x Foz do Iguaçu | Canal GOAT
- 16h | Londrina x Cianorte | Canal GOAT
- 16h | Azuriz x São Joseense | Canal GOAT
- 16h | Maringá x Andraus | Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 16h | Reims x Saint-Étienne | SportyNet (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 17h05 | Olympique de Marseille x Lens | CazéTV
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 17h | Barracas Central x River Plate | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 19h30 | Gimnasia La Plata x Racing | ESPN 3 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO
- 17h | Sport x Vitória-PE | Canal GOAT e TV FPF Betnacional
- 19h | Retrô x Jaguar | Canal GOAT e TV FPF Betnacional
CAMPEONATO PARAIBANO
- 17h | Botafogo-PB x Sousa | Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
- 18h | North x Pouso Alegre | SportyNet+
- 19h30 | URT x Itabirito | SportyNet+
- 20h30 | Uberlândia x América-MG | Premiere
CAMPEONATO GOIANO
- 19h | Anapolina x Goiás | Record Goiás, Canal GOAT e TV Brasil Central
CAMPEONATO MEXICANO FEMININO
- 19h30 | Atlético San Luis (F) x Tijuana (F) | Disney+
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
- 21h | Botafogo x Bangu | Sportv e Premiere
