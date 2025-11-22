Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (22)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 22 de novembro de 2025
Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 13:28)
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (22) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (22)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 9h | Fortuna Dusseldorf x Magdeburg | OneFootball
- 9h | Paderborn x Hannover | OneFootball
- 9h | Preussen Munster x Schalke 04 | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
- 16h30 | SV Darmstadt 98 x Greuther Furth | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 9h30 | Burnley x Chelsea | ESPN e Disney+
- 12h | Bournemouth x West Ham | Disney+
- 12h | Brighton x Brentford | Disney+ e ESPN Brasil (YouTube)
- 12h | Liverpool x Nottingham Forest | Xsports e Disney+
- 12h | Wolverhampton x Crystal Palace | ESPN 2 e Disney+
- 14h30 | Newcastle x Manchester City | Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 9h30 | Coventry x West Bromwich | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 12h | Fulham x Sunderland | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 12h | Birmingham x Norwich City | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Alavés x Celta de Vigo | Disney+
- 12h15 | Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN e Disney+
- 14h30 | Osasuna x Real Sociedad | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 17h | Villarreal x Mallorca | ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 12h15 | FC Andorra x Castellón | Disney+
- 14h30 | Leganés x Almería | Disney+
- 17h | Granada x Córdoba | Disney+
CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS
- 10h | Tromso x Rosenborg | OneFootball
- 12h | Valerenga x Kristiansund | OneFootball
- 14h | Molde x Brann | OneFootball
- 14h | Stromsgodset x Sandefjord | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO UCRANIANO
- 10h30 | Kolos Kovalivka x Dínamo de Kiev | OneFootball
- 13h | Obolon de Kiev x Shakhtar Donetsk | OneFootball
PAULISTÃO FEMININO (SEMIFINAL)
- 11h | São Paulo x Corinthians | Sportv, CazéTV, Space, HBO Max, Record News e UOL Play
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 11h | Cagliari x Genoa | Disney+
- 11h | Udinese x Bologna | Disney+
- 14h | Fiorentina x Juventus | CazéTV e Disney+
- 16h45 | Napoli x Atalanta | Xsports e Disney+
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
- 11h25 | Al Ettifaq x Al Fayha | Canal GOAT
- 11h40 | Al Hilal x Al Fateh | Sportv e Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Augsburg x Hamburgo | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Freiburg | SportyNet, Canal GOAT e OneFootball
- 11h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Stuttgart | CazéTV e OneFootball
- 11h30 | Heidenheim x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Wolfsburg x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Colônia x Eintracht Frankfurt | SportyNet, Canal GOAT e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO BELGA
- 12h | Union Saint Gilloise x Cercle Brugge | DAZN
- 16h45 | Club Brugge x Charleroi | DAZN
CAMPEONATO EGÍPCIO
- 12h | Pharco x Ceramica Cleopatra | Link Sport Club Podcast (YouTube)
- 15h | Modern Sport x National Bank of Egypt | Link Sport Club Podcast (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 12h30 | NAC Breda x PSV | Disney+
- 14h45 | Ajax x Excelsior | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (TERCEIRA DIVISÃO)
- 12h30 | Osnabruck x Ingolstadt 04 | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
TAÇA DE PORTUGAL (QUARTA FASE)
- 15h | Sporting x Marinhense | N Sports
- 17h15 | Porto x Sintrense | N Sports
TAÇA FPF (FINAL)
- 15h30 | Azuriz x Cianorte | TV Paraná Turismo e FPF TV (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 14h | Galatasaray x Genclerbirligi | Disney+
USL CHAMPIONSHIP (FINAL)
- 14h | FC Tulsa x Pittsburgh Riverhounds | ESPN 3 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO PERUANO
- 17h30 | Los Chankas x Universitario | Fanatiz
CAMPEONATO ESCOSSÊS
- 17h | St. Mirren x Celtic | Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 17h05 | PSG x Le Havre | CazéTV
NWSL (FINAL)
- 22h | Washington Spirit x Gotham FC | Xsports, ESPN 4 e Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
- 19h30 | Botafogo x Grêmio | Record, CazéTV e Premiere
- 21h30 | Flamengo x RB Bragantino | Premiere
- 21h30 | Palmeiras x Fluminense | Sportv e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 19h30 | Novorizontino x CRB | Disney+
MLS
- 23h30 | Vancouver Whitecaps x Los Angeles FC | Apple TV+
Assuntos Relacionados