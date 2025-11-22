Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (22)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 22 de novembro de 2025

Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
(Atualizado às 13:28)
Jogada
Legenda: Haaland comemora gol com a camisa do Manchester City
Foto: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (22) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (22)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 9h | Fortuna Dusseldorf x Magdeburg | OneFootball
  • 9h | Paderborn x Hannover | OneFootball
  • 9h | Preussen Munster x Schalke 04 | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
  • 16h30 | SV Darmstadt 98 x Greuther Furth | Canal GOAT e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 9h30 | Burnley x Chelsea | ESPN e Disney+
  • 12h | Bournemouth x West Ham | Disney+
  • 12h | Brighton x Brentford | Disney+ e ESPN Brasil (YouTube)
  • 12h | Liverpool x Nottingham Forest | Xsports e Disney+
  • 12h | Wolverhampton x Crystal Palace | ESPN 2 e Disney+
  • 14h30 | Newcastle x Manchester City | Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 9h30 | Coventry x West Bromwich | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 12h | Fulham x Sunderland | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 12h | Birmingham x Norwich City | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Alavés x Celta de Vigo | Disney+
  • 12h15 | Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN e Disney+
  • 14h30 | Osasuna x Real Sociedad | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 17h | Villarreal x Mallorca | ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 12h15 | FC Andorra x Castellón | Disney+
  • 14h30 | Leganés x Almería | Disney+
  • 17h | Granada x Córdoba | Disney+

CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS

  • 10h | Tromso x Rosenborg | OneFootball
  • 12h | Valerenga x Kristiansund | OneFootball
  • 14h | Molde x Brann | OneFootball
  • 14h | Stromsgodset x Sandefjord | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO UCRANIANO

  • 10h30 | Kolos Kovalivka x Dínamo de Kiev | OneFootball
  • 13h | Obolon de Kiev x Shakhtar Donetsk | OneFootball

PAULISTÃO FEMININO (SEMIFINAL)

  • 11h | São Paulo x Corinthians | Sportv, CazéTV, Space, HBO Max, Record News e UOL Play

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 11h | Cagliari x Genoa | Disney+
  • 11h | Udinese x Bologna | Disney+
  • 14h | Fiorentina x Juventus | CazéTV e Disney+
  • 16h45 | Napoli x Atalanta | Xsports e Disney+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 11h25 | Al Ettifaq x Al Fayha | Canal GOAT
  • 11h40 | Al Hilal x Al Fateh | Sportv e Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Augsburg x Hamburgo | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Freiburg | SportyNet, Canal GOAT e OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Stuttgart | CazéTV e OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Heidenheim x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Wolfsburg x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Colônia x Eintracht Frankfurt | SportyNet, Canal GOAT e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 12h | Union Saint Gilloise x Cercle Brugge | DAZN
  • 16h45 | Club Brugge x Charleroi | DAZN

CAMPEONATO EGÍPCIO

  • 12h | Pharco x Ceramica Cleopatra | Link Sport Club Podcast (YouTube)
  • 15h | Modern Sport x National Bank of Egypt | Link Sport Club Podcast (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

  • 12h30 | NAC Breda x PSV | Disney+
  • 14h45 | Ajax x Excelsior | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (TERCEIRA DIVISÃO)

  • 12h30 | Osnabruck x Ingolstadt 04 | Canal GOAT e OneFootball

TAÇA DE PORTUGAL (QUARTA FASE)

  • 15h | Sporting x Marinhense | N Sports
  • 17h15 | Porto x Sintrense | N Sports

TAÇA FPF (FINAL)

  • 15h30 | Azuriz x Cianorte | TV Paraná Turismo e FPF TV (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h | Galatasaray x Genclerbirligi | Disney+

USL CHAMPIONSHIP (FINAL)

  • 14h | FC Tulsa x Pittsburgh Riverhounds | ESPN 3 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO PERUANO

  • 17h30 | Los Chankas x Universitario | Fanatiz

CAMPEONATO ESCOSSÊS

  • 17h | St. Mirren x Celtic | Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 17h05 | PSG x Le Havre | CazéTV

NWSL (FINAL)

  • 22h | Washington Spirit x Gotham FC | Xsports, ESPN 4 e Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

  • 19h30 | Botafogo x Grêmio | Record, CazéTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Flamengo x RB Bragantino | Premiere
  • 21h30 | Palmeiras x Fluminense | Sportv e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 19h30 | Novorizontino x CRB | Disney+

MLS

  • 23h30 | Vancouver Whitecaps x Los Angeles FC | Apple TV+
Assuntos Relacionados
Hulk em ação pelo Atlético-MG

Jogada

Futuro do Atlético-MG, que disputa final da Sul-Americana, interessa ao Fortaleza; entenda

O Galo será um dos adversários do Leão nas rodadas finais e pode já ter alcançado objetivo

Daniel Farias Há 42 minutos
Foto de Jalen Brunson, jogador do New York Knicks, em jogo da NBA

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (22)

Confira jogos do basquete norte-americano transmitidos ao vivo da NBA 2025/2026

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora
Foto de Haaland comemorando gol com a camisa do Manchester City

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (22)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 22 de novembro de 2025

Daniel Farias Há 1 hora

Jogada

Palmeiras x Fluminense pela Série A: veja onde assistir, horário e escalações

Partida pela 35ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Flamengo x Bragantino pela Série A: veja onde assistir, horário e escalações

Partida pela 35ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Botafogo x Grêmio pela Série A: veja onde assistir, horário e escalações

Partida pela 35ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro

Redação Há 1 hora