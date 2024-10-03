Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quinta-feira (3)

A agenda do futebol nesta quinta-feira (3) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quinta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (3)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
19h00 | Criciúma x Atlético-GO | Premiere; Globoplay
21h30 | Fluminense x Cruzeiro | SporTV; Premiere; Globoplay
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
21h30 | Operário x Chapecoense | TV Brasil; Canal Goat; Premiere
COPA DO MUNDO DE FUTSAL
12h00 | Argentina x França | SporTV 2; Globoplay; Cazé TV; FIFA+
UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
13h45 | Lazio x Nice | Band TV
13h45 | Ferencvaros x Tottenham | Cazé TV
16h00 | Porto x Manchester United | Cazé TV
UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
16h00 | Chelsea x Gent | Cazé TV
COPA LIBERTADORES FEMININA
18h30 | Corinthians x Boca Juniors | SporTV; Cazé TV: Canal Goat
18h30 | Olímpia x Colo-Colo | Canal Goat
21h00 | Always Ready x Santos | SporTV 3; Canal Goat
21h00 | Adiffem x Libertad | Canal Goat