Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quinta-feira (3)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 3 de outubro de 2024

Legenda: O Fluminense entra em campo nesta quinta-feira (3)
Foto: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE F.C.

agenda do futebol nesta quinta-feira (3) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quinta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (3)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

19h00 | Criciúma x Atlético-GO | Premiere; Globoplay
21h30 | Fluminense x Cruzeiro | SporTV; Premiere; Globoplay

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

21h30 | Operário x Chapecoense | TV Brasil; Canal Goat; Premiere

COPA DO MUNDO DE FUTSAL 

12h00 | Argentina x França | SporTV 2; Globoplay; Cazé TV; FIFA+

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

13h45 | Lazio x Nice | Band TV
13h45 | Ferencvaros x Tottenham | Cazé TV
16h00 | Porto x Manchester United | Cazé TV

UEFA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

16h00 | Chelsea x Gent | Cazé TV

COPA LIBERTADORES FEMININA

18h30 | Corinthians x Boca Juniors | SporTV; Cazé TV: Canal Goat
18h30 | Olímpia x Colo-Colo | Canal Goat
21h00 | Always Ready x Santos | SporTV 3; Canal Goat
21h00 | Adiffem x Libertad | Canal Goat

