Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (17)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 17 de setembro de 2024

Legenda: O Real Madrid estreia na Champions nesta terça-feira (17)
Foto: Thomas COEX / AFP

A agenda do futebol nesta terça-feira (17) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta terça e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (17)

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

13h45 | BSC Young Boys x Aston Villa | Space; MAX
13h45 | Juventus x PSC Eindhoven | TNT; MAX
16h00 | Real Madrid x VfB Stuttgart | SBT; TNT; MAX
16h00 | Sporting CP x Lille | MAX
16h00 | AC Milan x Liverpool | MAX
16h00 | Bayern x Dinamo Zagreb | Space; MAX

COPA LIBERTADORES

21h30 | Colo-Colo x River Plate | Paramount+

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

21h30 | Fortaleza x Corinthians | SBT; ESPN; Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Novorizontino x Brusque | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h30 | Avai x Ituano | Premiere 2; Canal Goat
21h30 | Guarani x Mirassol | SporTV; Premiere FC

LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)

14h00 | Mallorca x Real Sociedad | ESPN 2; Disney+ Premium

COPA DA LIGA INGLESA

15h45 | Preston x Fulham | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
16h00 | Manchester United x Barnsley | ESPN; Disney+

SÜPERLIG (CAMPEONATO TURCO)

14h00 | Galatasaray x Gazisehir Gaziantep | Disney+ Premium

LIGA MX (CAMPEONATO MEXICANO)

22h00 | Atletico San Luis x Cruz Azul | Disney+ Premium

