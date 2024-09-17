Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (17)

A agenda do futebol nesta terça-feira (17) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta terça e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (17)
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
13h45 | BSC Young Boys x Aston Villa | Space; MAX
13h45 | Juventus x PSC Eindhoven | TNT; MAX
16h00 | Real Madrid x VfB Stuttgart | SBT; TNT; MAX
16h00 | Sporting CP x Lille | MAX
16h00 | AC Milan x Liverpool | MAX
16h00 | Bayern x Dinamo Zagreb | Space; MAX
COPA LIBERTADORES
21h30 | Colo-Colo x River Plate | Paramount+
COPA SUL-AMERICANA
21h30 | Fortaleza x Corinthians | SBT; ESPN; Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
19h00 | Novorizontino x Brusque | SporTV; Premiere FC
21h30 | Avai x Ituano | Premiere 2; Canal Goat
21h30 | Guarani x Mirassol | SporTV; Premiere FC
LA LIGA (CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL)
14h00 | Mallorca x Real Sociedad | ESPN 2; Disney+ Premium
COPA DA LIGA INGLESA
15h45 | Preston x Fulham | ESPN 4; Disney+ Premium
16h00 | Manchester United x Barnsley | ESPN; Disney+
SÜPERLIG (CAMPEONATO TURCO)
14h00 | Galatasaray x Gazisehir Gaziantep | Disney+ Premium
LIGA MX (CAMPEONATO MEXICANO)
22h00 | Atletico San Luis x Cruz Azul | Disney+ Premium