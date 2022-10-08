Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (8)

O sábado (8) de futebol será de bola rolando na Série A, B e C do Campeonato Brasileiro e na Copa do Brasil Sub-20. As principais ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (8)
Campeonato Brasileiro Série A
- 19h - Cuiabá x Flamengo - Premiere
- 21h - Corinthians x Athletico-PR - SporTV e Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série B
- 11h - Chapecoense x Operário-PR - SporTV e Premiere
- 16h - Bahia x Brusque - SporTV e Premiere
- 16h30 - Londrina x Grêmio - Premiere
- 18h30 - Ituano x Guarani - Premiere
- 18h30 - Vasco x Novorizontino - SporTV e Premiere
- 18h30 - Tombense x CRB - SporTV e Premiere
- 19h - Ponte Preta x Vila Nova - Premiere
Campeonato Brasileiro Série C
- 17h - Mirassol x ABC - Band, DAZN e TikTok
Copa do Brasil Sub-20
- 15h - Ceará x Náutico - Vozão TV
Campeonato Inglês
- 11h - Bournemouth x Leicester - Star+
- 11h - Chelsea x Wolverhampton - ESPN e Star+
- 11h - Manchester City x Southampton - Star+
- 11h - Newcastle x Brentford - Star+
- 13h30 - Brighton x Tottenham - Star+
Campeonato Espanhol
- 09h - Almería x Rayo Vallecano - Star+
- 11h15 - Atlético de Madrid x Girona - Star+
- 13h30 - Sevilla x Athletic Bilbao - Star+
- 16h - Getafe x Real Madrid - ESPN e Star+
Campeonato Italiano
- 10h - Sassuolo x Inter de Milão - Star+
- 13h - Milan x Juventus - ESPN e Star+
- 15h45 - Bologna x Sampdoria - Star+
Campeonato Alemão
- 10h30 - Bayer Leverkusen x Schalke 04 - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Mainz x RB Leipzig - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Bochum x Eintracht Frankfurt - OneFootball
- 10h30 - Augsburg x Wolfsburg - OneFootball
- 13h30 - Borussia Dortmund x Bayern de Munique - OneFootball
Campeonato Francês
- 12h - Olympique de Marselha x Ajaccio - Star+
- 16h - Reims x Paris Saint-Germain - Star+
Campeonato Português
- 11h30 - Santa Clara x Sporting - Star+
- 14h - Benfica x Rio Ave - ESPN e Star+
- 14h - Portimonense x Porto -Star+
- 16h30 - Paços de Ferreira x Vitória de Guimarães - Star+