Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (8)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 8 de outubro de 2022

Legenda: Flamengo entra em campo neste sábado (8) pela Série A
Foto: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

O sábado (8) de futebol será de bola rolando na Série A, B e C do Campeonato Brasileiro e na Copa do Brasil Sub-20. As principais ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (8)

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

  • 19h - Cuiabá x Flamengo - Premiere
  • 21h - Corinthians x Athletico-PR - SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

  • 11h - Chapecoense x Operário-PR - SporTV e Premiere
  • 16h - Bahia x Brusque - SporTV e Premiere
  • 16h30 - Londrina x Grêmio - Premiere
  • 18h30 - Ituano x Guarani - Premiere
  • 18h30 - Vasco x Novorizontino - SporTV e Premiere
  • 18h30 - Tombense x CRB - SporTV e Premiere
  • 19h - Ponte Preta x Vila Nova - Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C

  • 17h - Mirassol x ABC - Band, DAZN e TikTok

Copa do Brasil Sub-20

  • 15h - Ceará x Náutico - Vozão TV

Campeonato Inglês

  • 11h - Bournemouth x Leicester - Star+
  • 11h - Chelsea x Wolverhampton - ESPN e Star+
  • 11h - Manchester City x Southampton - Star+
  • 11h - Newcastle x Brentford - Star+
  • 13h30 - Brighton x Tottenham - Star+

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 09h - Almería x Rayo Vallecano - Star+
  • 11h15 - Atlético de Madrid x Girona - Star+
  • 13h30 - Sevilla x Athletic Bilbao - Star+
  • 16h - Getafe x Real Madrid - ESPN e Star+

Campeonato Italiano

  • 10h - Sassuolo x Inter de Milão - Star+
  • 13h - Milan x Juventus - ESPN e Star+
  • 15h45 - Bologna x Sampdoria - Star+

Campeonato Alemão

  • 10h30 - Bayer Leverkusen x Schalke 04 - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Mainz x RB Leipzig - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Bochum x Eintracht Frankfurt - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Augsburg x Wolfsburg - OneFootball
  • 13h30 - Borussia Dortmund x Bayern de Munique - OneFootball

Campeonato Francês

  • 12h - Olympique de Marselha x Ajaccio - Star+
  • 16h - Reims x Paris Saint-Germain - Star+

Campeonato Português

  • 11h30 - Santa Clara x Sporting - Star+
  • 14h - Benfica x Rio Ave - ESPN e Star+
  • 14h - Portimonense x Porto -Star+
  • 16h30 - Paços de Ferreira x Vitória de Guimarães - Star+
