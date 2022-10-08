Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (8)

O sábado (8) de futebol será de bola rolando na Série A, B e C do Campeonato Brasileiro e na Copa do Brasil Sub-20. As principais ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (8)

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

19h - Cuiabá x Flamengo - Premiere

21h - Corinthians x Athletico-PR - SporTV e Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

11h - Chapecoense x Operário-PR - SporTV e Premiere

16h - Bahia x Brusque - SporTV e Premiere

16h30 - Londrina x Grêmio - Premiere

18h30 - Ituano x Guarani - Premiere

18h30 - Vasco x Novorizontino - SporTV e Premiere

18h30 - Tombense x CRB - SporTV e Premiere

19h - Ponte Preta x Vila Nova - Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C

17h - Mirassol x ABC - Band, DAZN e TikTok

Copa do Brasil Sub-20

15h - Ceará x Náutico - Vozão TV

Campeonato Inglês

11h - Bournemouth x Leicester - Star+

11h - Chelsea x Wolverhampton - ESPN e Star+

11h - Manchester City x Southampton - Star+

11h - Newcastle x Brentford - Star+

13h30 - Brighton x Tottenham - Star+

Campeonato Espanhol

09h - Almería x Rayo Vallecano - Star+

11h15 - Atlético de Madrid x Girona - Star+

13h30 - Sevilla x Athletic Bilbao - Star+

16h - Getafe x Real Madrid - ESPN e Star+

Campeonato Italiano

10h - Sassuolo x Inter de Milão - Star+

13h - Milan x Juventus - ESPN e Star+

15h45 - Bologna x Sampdoria - Star+

Campeonato Alemão

10h30 - Bayer Leverkusen x Schalke 04 - OneFootball

10h30 - Mainz x RB Leipzig - OneFootball

10h30 - Bochum x Eintracht Frankfurt - OneFootball

10h30 - Augsburg x Wolfsburg - OneFootball

13h30 - Borussia Dortmund x Bayern de Munique - OneFootball

Campeonato Francês

12h - Olympique de Marselha x Ajaccio - Star+

16h - Reims x Paris Saint-Germain - Star+

Campeonato Português

11h30 - Santa Clara x Sporting - Star+

14h - Benfica x Rio Ave - ESPN e Star+

14h - Portimonense x Porto -Star+

16h30 - Paços de Ferreira x Vitória de Guimarães - Star+

